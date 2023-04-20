"He's not a great basketball player" - NBA analyst claims Memphis Grizzlies are better off without Ja Morant

Fox Sports commentator Colin Cowherd had some harsh analysis for Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant on Thursday.

The radio show host said the Grizzlies may be better off without their best player. Morant missed Game 2 of the Western Conference first-round playoff series against the Lakers due to a hand injury. He suffered the injury during Game 1 while bracing himself on a fall following a dunk attempt. Even so, the Grizzlies won Game 2 without their superstar 103-93 to even the series at one game apiece.

The Fox Sports host praised Morant’s athletic ability but said he needs to improve on being a complete basketball player.

“Ja Morant is a highlight phenom," Cowherd said. "He is absolutely athletic and a blast to watch. He is not a great basketball player overall. He is a great scorer."

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



— "They're a better team without him... He's not a great basketball player overall. He's a great scorer." @ColinCowherd on Grizzlies taking Game 2 without Ja Morant "They're a better team without him... He's not a great basketball player overall. He's a great scorer." — @ColinCowherd on Grizzlies taking Game 2 without Ja Morant https://t.co/TZOSP9QSLe

Cowherd’s reasons why the Grizzlies do not need Morant

Cowherd did not hold back in his claims that the Grizzlies are better off without Morant.

“He dribbles too much, is sometimes flashy, but does not play defense,” Cowherd said.

Over the past two seasons, the Grizzlies are 33-17 without Morant in the lineup and 81-47 with him. Their scoring output is similar regardless of his status, averaging 115.9 points per game with Morant and 115.9 without.

Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA The Grizzlies are 33-17 without Ja Morant since last season including the playoffs (21-7 in 2022, 12-10 in 2023) after beating the Lakers in Game 2. The Grizzlies are 33-17 without Ja Morant since last season including the playoffs (21-7 in 2022, 12-10 in 2023) after beating the Lakers in Game 2. https://t.co/6BGIcJOMQa

Without Morant, the defense improves. Over the same timeframe, the Grizzlies held opponents to 108.4 ppg without Morant. The number increased to 112.5 in games with Morant. The team's net rating increased from +3.3 to +7.4 without Morant.

“They are a better team without him, sorry,” Cowherd continued.

On Wednesday, the Grizzlies played better without Morant, according to Cowherd. The offense flowed better with all of the players moving and passing more successfully.

“All five Memphis starters scored in double-figures, why? Because they are not all staring at Ja,” Cowherd said.

Cowherd compared Morant to Steph Curry as well. He said Curry did not succeed in the early parts of his career because he could not carry the team. He needed a running mate like Klay Thompson to start winning. Cowherd said the young Morant needs the same.

Ja Morant is still listed as doubtful, and his status for Game 3 against the LA Lakers on Saturday is unknown.

