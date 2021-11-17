“He’s an iconic figure” - Andrew Wiggins explains the reason behind Stephen Curry’s popularity amongst crowds during Golden State Warriors’ games on the road

Stephen Curry, the two-time MVP of the Golden State Warriors, is such a popular figure that road games can often feel different. This is according to Curry's teammate Andrew Wiggins.

The Warriors turned a much-anticipated close matchup into a drubbing on the Brooklyn Nets’ home floor, winning 117-99 on Tuesday (November 16). Curry’s performance was warmly appreciated by the oftentimes rude Barclays Center crowd.

Andrew Wiggins has a simple answer for why Curry gets the recognition of the road crowd more often than not. Here’s how he responded to questions about why the reigning scoring champ is acknowledged by fans of the opposing team (via Rusty Simmons):

“He’s an iconic figure.”

Stephen Curry has certainly reached that iconic level that current NBA players are almost unable to get to during their playing careers. The Baby-Faced Assassin is clearly at the same level in popularity as LeBron James and Michael Jordan when His Airness was still playing.

Who would have thought that a skinny Davidson College alum would go on to become one of the greatest players the game has ever seen? Curry is currently on sizzling form and is on track to break more records this season.

It seems like it’s only going to be a matter of time before he breaks Ray Allen’s all-time record of most three-point field goals made in the regular season. When that happens, the term "iconic" will be more than deserving for the Golden State Warriors’ superstar.

Did the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry make a statement win against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets?

Kevin Durant struggled against the Golden State Warriors' suffocating defense. [Photo: Golden State of Mind]

Some corners of the NBA were not taking the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry too seriously because of their light schedule. They also had practically the most home games this season before their East Coast road swing. The loss to the Charlotte Hornets seemed to confirm the belief of the doubters.

However, in the Golden State Warriors’ biggest game of the season, they proved to everyone in the NBA that they are indeed for real. They were, of course, led by Stephen Curry, who lit up the Brooklyn Nets for 37 points in only 29 minutes of action.

He shot a spellbinding 9-14 from three-point land and completely wreaked havoc on the Nets’ excellent defense.

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were the reigning best players of the week for their respective conferences. While KD was held to his lowest output this season by the NBA’s best defense, Curry highlighted his iconic greatness with another dazzling shooting display.

