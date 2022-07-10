“He’s not interested in being your mentor and trying to teach you how to play basketball” - Colin Cowherd defends LeBron James’ lack of interest towards draft picks, says LeBron has entered ‘senioritis’

LeBron James has another chance to play with Kyrie Irving. But the deal has reportedly stalled because of the LA Lakers' unwillingness to give up future draft picks.

Colin Cowherd has defended James, saying the 18-time All-Star is not looking to be a mentor.

Fred J. Robledo 👨🏻‍💻 @SGVNSports

A Lakers/Nets, Westbrook for Irving trade is about the picks. So, we wait. @wojespn said when GMs get together in summer league, talks could heat up again. A Lakers/Nets, Westbrook for Irving trade is about the picks. So, we wait. @wojespn said when GMs get together in summer league, talks could heat up again. https://t.co/eUUm5bSLrh

The Lakers are reported to be the only team actively pursuing Irving. Although the Brooklyn Nets have reportedly rejected a sign-and-trade deal involving Russell Westbrook, they could agree on terms for a trade.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



The Nets currently aren’t interested.



(via BREAKING: The Lakers have offered a sign-and-trade package centered around Russell Westbrook to the Nets for Kyrie Irving.The Nets currently aren’t interested.(via @wojespn BREAKING: The Lakers have offered a sign-and-trade package centered around Russell Westbrook to the Nets for Kyrie Irving.The Nets currently aren’t interested.(via @wojespn) https://t.co/HbphKodEB3

Reports suggest the Lakers captain is not thrilled that the front office is holding on to draft picks. Nick Wright believes it is "insane management" that the Lakers are holding on to picks at the expense of Irving. They are only minus one pick.

On "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," the sports commentator has expressed his support for James. He acknowledged that the four-time NBA champ has never sought to play with future stars.

"There was a story this morning that LeBron doesn't care about the Lakers picks amid the Kyrie Irving rumor. In fairness to LeBron, he's never been into young guys."

Cowherd went on to point out instances where James joined teams and was not interested in the youngsters. He often traded out future talents for players who could help him win now.

"In fairness to LeBron, he's never been like, 'I want to play with a 19-year-old and watch him develop for four years.' LeBron got business to do, like winning titles. He's not interested in being your mentor and how to teach you to play basketball out of Michigan State or Kansas or Kentucky.

"So, I'll defend LeBron on not caring about the draft pick. He never really has. The truth is it is called 'senioritis.'"

After giving several examples of players who have reached the greatest heights not as invested in the game as they once were, he continued:

"You see this all the time with performers. My entire life, seniors, everybody, they strive for greatness, they get to the pinnacle, they start winning stuff, and then they fight to stay on the top, and then they start doing things for paychecks."

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



"You strive for greatness, reach the pinnacle, fight to stay on top and then you do stuff for the check." — LeBron James, meet Senioritis:"You strive for greatness, reach the pinnacle, fight to stay on top and then you do stuff for the check." — @ColinCowherd LeBron James, meet Senioritis:"You strive for greatness, reach the pinnacle, fight to stay on top and then you do stuff for the check." — @ColinCowherd https://t.co/4QMbbPheZT

While many have frowned on James' tactics, it has always provided the desired results. The 37-year-old has won a title in each of the three teams he has played for.

LeBron James is only interested in playing with one future star

Bronny James of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers is greeted by his father and NBA player LeBron James

Although James has always partnered with players who can help him win now, that might change soon. LBJ has explicitly stated that he wants to play with his son Bronny in the NBA.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport LeBron’s extension will end in 2023, and Bronny could be eligible for the NBA draft that year if the rules change



First father-son duo to play at the same time? 🤔 LeBron’s extension will end in 2023, and Bronny could be eligible for the NBA draft that year if the rules changeFirst father-son duo to play at the same time? 🤔 https://t.co/gGJHdaBDNL

If they pull it off, LeBron and Bronny will be the first father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same time. Bronny will be eligible for the 2023 NBA draft, the same year LBJ will become a free agent.

With James, title contention is all but guaranteed. However, his run with Bronny might not be in search of a championship. "King James" has said that it will not be about the money at that time. He said he would be willing to join whatever team signs his son.

While the NBA community anticipates a record-setting 2023-24 season, James has work to do. He is expected to lead the Lakers to championship contention next season.

