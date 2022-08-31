“He’s just going to continue to get better” - Golden State Warriors staff member warns the NBA, believes young star will fill the stat sheets

Reigning NBA champions Golden State Warriors have assembled a roster that has the right mixture of youth and experience. This could enable the franchise to dominate the league for years to come.

According to CJ Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle, an anonymous Warriors staffer spoke about how they expect Moses Moody to set the league on fire sooner rather than later. The staffer believes that Moody's only going to get better and fill up the stat sheet in the coming years.

"I’m telling you, [Moody’s] going to fill the stat sheet up. He’s just going to continue to get better and make plays," the anonymous staffer said.

The Golden State Warrior possess an incredible young core in Jonathan Kuminga, Jordan Poole, Moses Moody and James Wiseman. These youngsters are more than capable of taking over the reins from the likes of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green when it comes to continuing the dynasty of the Warriors in the league.

Moses Moody did not feature much for the Golden State Warriors last season as he played less than 12 minutes a night while averaging 4.4 points. The number 14 overall pick from the 2021 NBA draft does come with high hopes and expectations, especially after his 30-point explosion against the Denver Nuggets towards the latter stages of the regular season.

Moody shot better than 41% from the perimeter against the Nuggets. The 20-year-old's performance against the San Antonio Spurs also caught the eye as he made 20 points off just 12 shots as he made six of his 10 shots from beyond the arc. Moody has all the makings of an elite three-level scorer if he can get his efficiency up from the line.

How good are the Golden State Warriors' young core?

Celebrations from the 2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

The Golden State Warriors possess arguably the best young core in the NBA. As mentioned before, the likes of Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman have all got the capabilities of being All-Stars in the future.

The 2021-22 season saw the emergence of Jordan Poole as a bonafide third scoring option for the Warriors. The youngster finished fourth in the Most Improved Player of the Year award race.

Poole averaged 18.5 points on a nightly basis, while shooting the ball better than 44% from the field and over 36% from the perimeter. He also shot over 92% from the line.

𝕊𝕟𝕚𝕡𝕖𝕣 🔥(2022 💍) 🇵🇭 @PooleDaGOAT Jordan Poole stats without Stephen Curry



25.6 PPG

4.7 RPG

5.6 APG

0.6 SPG

0.3 BPG



42.8% FG

38.9% 3P

96.6% FT



Future Star. Jordan Poole stats without Stephen Curry25.6 PPG4.7 RPG5.6 APG0.6 SPG0.3 BPG42.8% FG38.9% 3P96.6% FTFuture Star. https://t.co/DnMA2zMYP7

Jonathan Kuminga is arguably the most touted youngster in the Warriors' ranks. His freakish athleticism set him apart during his forays on to the court off the bench. The franchise will know they have landed a massive asset if his shooting splits improve.

Now, having got the taste for the championship, this would only spur and motivate the young core of the Golden State Warriors to go and achieve similar sorts of things in the future.

