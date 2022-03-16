“He’s just scarier, he’s bigger, he’s stronger” - Skip Bayless on Joel Embiid being tougher for an opposing defense than Nikola Jokić 

Superstars Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokić have earned their reputations as the best centers in the NBA at the moment.

On Fox Sports' "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," sports media personality Skip Bayless made his case for the Philadelphia 76ers' Embiid being the better player. Bayless said:

"If I had to defend Joel Embiid, if I were a rival head coach, he would always scare me a little more than Jokić does, because Joel is a force on both ends of the floor. He is more physical than Joker is, because he’s just scarier. He’s bigger. He’s stronger. He's more powerful."

The Denver Nuggets' matchup against the 76ers was an interesting one with an underlying subplot of Embiid facing Jokić. While Embiid dropped 34 points and grabbed nine rebounds, the Joker and the Nuggets came away with a 114-110 road win Monday night. Jokić dropped 22 points, collected 13 rebounds and dished out eight assists.

Who is the better player between Nikola Jokić and Joel Embiid?

Nikola Jokić in action against the Toronto Raptors

It's fair to say that Nikola Jokić and Joel Embiid are easily the best centers in the game at the moment. Both have their strengths and weaknesses while dominating the game. And unlike a quintessential big man did in years gone by, they are critical to their team's success.

Jokić is averaging 26.0 points, 13.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists while shooting 57.2%, including 34.9% from 3-point range. He runs Denver's offense and is unarguably the best passing big man in the game today. He may even be the best passer in the league.

Embiid, meanwhile, is averaging 29.9 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists while shooting 48.5%, including 36.6% from beyond the arc. He does most of his damage by scoring rather than facilitating like the Joker. He is also a better defender. In fact, he's one of the game's premier defenders, able to guard the interior as well as beyond the arc.

The two are favorites to win the MVP this season. They are nip and tuck in the race while shouldering the championship ambitions of their franchises. The Serbian is looking to win the award in back-to-back seasons.

What gives Jokić the edge of Embiid is health. Jokić is not injury-prone like Embiid. He's also to carry the in the absence of two key players in Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray.

