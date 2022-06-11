“He’s the King.… It’s critical to have that rapport like you would with Kareem, like you would with Michael Jordan” - 3x NBA champion says it’s important for LeBron James and Darvin Ham to have good communication

James Worthy outlined the importance of LeBron James and Darvin Ham having proper communication in order to be successful.

LeBron James and Darvin Ham must maintain proper communication

The 3-time champion and LA Lakers legend stated:

“[LeBron’s] the King. … It’s critical to have that rapport like you would with Kareem, like you would with Michael Jordan.”

With any new coach, having good communication with the team is important. However, maintaining that with a player like LeBron James comes with its difficulties.

Often regarded as “LeGM,” James has caught flack for how much influence he has had in past team decisions. Some argue that he is to blame for this year's hiccup with Russell Westbrook, after LeBron was the driving force in his acquisition.

Being able to keep a proper line of communication open with LeBron James allows for the relationship to grow honestly. LeBron and Ham having history together helps. They may have only shared the court as opponents for a small amount of time, but it is history nonetheless.

James Worthy spent his entire career with the Lakers and, as a result, shared the floor with greats like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Playing against a young Michael Jordan as well, Worthy has seen what it takes for coaches to handle players with large personalities.

LeBron has voiced his excitement for Darvin to start working with the Lakers, so he seems to be supporting the decision. This is a good notion going forward, as James is not usually one to bar out players or coaches.

“The King” may use his influence to push team decisions that some players don’t get the opportunity to. However, LeBron has arguably earned that right. This year may not have paid off in ways LA fans had hoped, but James’ influence still pulled Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook onto the same squad.

There are not too many players that have a pull like that in the league. His pull is a combination of the attraction to play with him and the influence James has over the head office.

Being able to manage that level of influence may be hard for some coaches. Many coaches would find it hard to stomach a player making decisions he should be making. LeBron and Darvin having a history, regardless of how little, is a benefit past coaches have not had.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far