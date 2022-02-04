"He's like an a**hole" - Kansas Jayhawks star gets candid assessment from teammate as he builds his credentials

The Kansas Jayhawks are, as usual, one of the strongest teams in college basketball, and junior wing Christian Braun has proved to be a valuable asset this season.

Kansas (18-3), ranked 10th, has won six of its last seven games, with the lone loss coming to the No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats. There are plenty who follow college basketball who think KU could be an underrated contender in the NCAA Tournament.

In an article by CJ Moore of The Athletic, players and coaches were asked about Braun, one of the team's rising stars. After coach Bill Self raved about Braun's "respectfulness" off the court, teammate Ochai Agbaji said Braun becomes an entirely different player when he steps on the hardwood:

"Bro ... he's a whole different guy. He's like an a**hole."

Kansas senior wing Ochai Agbaji has been one of the most impressive players on the team this year, and he's been trending as a popular lottery selection for the 2022 NBA draft. Although Agbaji has been sensational, it's clear junior wing Christian Braun has been one of the Jayhawks' most important assets this year.

Braun has taken strides in his game each year at Kansas, and he's starting to become one of the more underrated players in the country. NBA scouts and personnel have been intrigued with him due to his basketball IQ and awareness on both sides of the floor. Scouts have started to mention him as a potential first-round selection in the upcoming draft.

Braun is averaging 15.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 50.6%, including 32.4% from 3-point range.

For a player who looks so calm and collected off the court, Braun has developed a competitive mentality whenever he steps on the floor. Kansas coach Bill Self said Braun isn't afraid to give back some trash talk when provoked.

During a recent practice, Self had started to give Braun a hard time about missing a number of shots in a row. After making four consecutive shots, Braun quickly chirped back at his coach to let him know he was in a groove.

“I think that’s four in row if I’m not mistaken,” Braun said to Self.

KU will remain potent with its combination of Agbaji and Braun on the wings.

The Jayhawks will host the eighth-ranked Baylor Bears on Saturday in one of the more-anticipated games for the remainder of the year.

