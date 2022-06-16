“He’s been a little sink or swim through the whole playoff run” - Skip Bayless calls Jayson Tatum “Jayson Turnover,” believes his legacy is on the line in Game 6

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are getting ready for a crucial Game 6 on their home-court. After taking an impressive 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, Boston has lost two consecutive games. They find themselves on the brink of elimination.

The Celtics will have the chance to force a Game 7 with the help of their passionate fans at home in Game 6. They have been impressive throughout the playoffs, so it seems unwise to rule out the Celtics finding a way to force a deciding Game 7.

If that is going to happen, the Celtics are going to need superstar Jayson Tatum to step up and deliver. Throughout the NBA Finals, Tatum has struggled with his efficiency.

However, Tatum has delivered for the Celtics when they have needed the most in the postseason before.

Speaking on "Undisputed," analyst Skip Bayless said that both Steph Curry and Tatum's legacies are on the line in Game 6. He stressed that Tatum needs to step up for Boston, saying:

"Two legacies are on the line tomorrow. Jayson Turnover: he has been an enormous disappointment. ... He’s been a little sink or swim through the whole playoff run.”

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics look to force a Game 7

There will be plenty of storylines surrounding Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Fans will be watching closely to see what type of performance Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum delivers. Tatum has had a number of games for the Celtics throughout the postseason that have been sensational.

The NBA Finals have been another story for Tatum, who has struggled with his shooting and turnovers. Despite being one of the top rising stars in the NBA, Tatum hasn't looked like his usual self against the Golden State Warriors.

All it takes is one game for Tatum to find his groove again. Boston has found itself in this same situation a number of times before. If Tatum can bounce back, the Celtics would have the chance to force another Game 7.

So far in the NBA Finals, Tatum has averaged 23.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game while shooting just 37.3%.

