"He's a man who probably changed the way the sport is looked at today" - Jerry West reflects on the legacy of Boston Celtics great Bill Russell

NBA icon Bill Russell of the Boston Celtics will always be known as one of the greatest players to step on a basketball court. Not only was Russell known as an elite talent when it came to his overall ability, his impact off the court was just as special.

The basketball world was dealt a blow Russell died Sunday at 88 years old. Russell was a pioneer for the sport and won a record 11 championships with the Celtics. Russell also was the first African American to be a head coach in the NBA.

It's incredible to look back at the impact Russell had. On the "Dan Patrick Show," NBA legend Jerry West talked about how much Russell meant to the game. West said Russell transformed the game with his athleticism and defensive ability for a big man, before praising Russell as a human being, not just as a player.

"He was the most unique player that I think he came into the league at that point in time," West said. "He was kind of a forerunner of what we see today: these active big guys who can move out in the court. He could play out in the court, but his activity level was probably what made him stand out more than anything, particularly on the defensive end.

"And I think that was the advent of people starting to understand the importance of the defensive play in this league and what particularly what one man could do to disrupt other teams. It allowed you to do so many things to hide weak defensive players, players that sometimes people would take advantage of.

"And they were smart enough to use him the right way. They would funnel guys to him. ... He's a man who probably changed the way the sport is looked at today, everyone looking for a big gifted guy. And over the years, we've seen changes in the game, particularly because of the 3-point line.

"I think his unique style of play will be what someone is looking for now more than ever in the sense that hopefully there will be a better offensive player than he was. But remarkable player, but, more importantly, remarkable man."

Jerry West comments on NBA legend Bill Russell

NBA legends Bill Russell, left, and Jerry West

For a player who had such a dominant career on the court as Bill Russell, it's also remarkable how impressive his resume was off the court. Russell was an activist, using his platform to tackle issues.

His impact on the game was remarkable, especially in paving the way for so many other African American players after him. He stayed close to the basketball world, offering guidance to some of the game's top players throughout the years.

ESPN @espn



He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011, the nation’s highest civilian honor. Russell was 88.



More: Bill Russell, the cornerstone of the Boston Celtics dynasty that won eight straight titles and 11 overall during his career, died Sunday.He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011, the nation’s highest civilian honor. Russell was 88.More: es.pn/3Q4wzub Bill Russell, the cornerstone of the Boston Celtics dynasty that won eight straight titles and 11 overall during his career, died Sunday.He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011, the nation’s highest civilian honor. Russell was 88.More: es.pn/3Q4wzub https://t.co/QIaUcdeMo9

Russell was given the NBA's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017 as a way to recoginize everything he's accomplished on and off the court. He was a five-time MVP and one of the greatest defensive players the sport had ever seen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far