“He's one of the worst coaches in history”- Fans react as 76ers bottle 3-2 lead against Celtics in 2023 NBA semifinals

Doc Rivers and the Philadelphia 76ers suffered a devastating defeat in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Boston Celtics, losing 112-88 on Sunday. This was a surprising outcome after the Sixers had been leading 3-2 in the series and had the opportunity to close out the Celtics on their home court in Game 6. Unfortunately, the Sixers lost both games and were eliminated from the playoffs, continuing a pattern of disappointment for Rivers. In fact, Rivers has now lost 10 Game 7s in his coaching career, which is five more than any other coach. Furthermore, he has lost seven series after having a 3-2 or 3-1 lead. This latest defeat is a tough pill to swallow for the Sixers and their fans, and it remains to be seen what changes will be made in the offseason to address the team's shortcomings.
FS1 analyst Skip Bayless went off on Doc Rivers on Twitter after the game. Bayless called for Rivers’ job due to his consistent playoff disappointments and nonchalant demeanor:
“That's it. As much as I love Doc, I don't see how he survives this. This is his seventh blown 3-2 series lead. Never won a Game 7. Never seems to DO anything to break or create momentum. Just shrugs and says, ‘It's a make-or-miss league,’ Bayless tweeted.
Many fans seemed to agree with Bayless that most of the blame for the Sixers’ Game 7 loss should be placed on Rivers:
“He's one of the worst coaches in history. Just awful. I don't know how he's been in the league coaching so long,” one fan said.
“‘As much as I love,’ What’s there to love about Doc? He’s one of the three or four most overrated NBA head coaches of the 21st century. It’s a joke he was on the 15 greatest of all time. Just like how I believe there are only a couple coaches who matter for winning, he matters for losing,” another said.
Meanwhile, others shifted the blame toward Sixers stars Joel Embiid and James Harden:
“It’s not just Doc. Embiid and Harden choked too as usual. Can’t blame Ben Simmons. Fire Doc, Harden leaves for Houston, and where does this leave Embiid? At some point Embiid needs to be held accountable for not taking the bull by the horns and at least getting to the ECF,” one fan said.
“He has won a championship and has been to two finals and multiple eastern conference games, Maybe Harden is not the answer and Embiid was not himself, that's hard to overcome for any coach. I think a Harden trade and a Harris salary dump would turn the Sixers around,” another said.
Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to the 76ers blowing their 3-2 lead against the Celtics:
Doc Rivers on 76ers’ Game 7 loss to Boston
After the Philadelphia 76ers' Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics, Doc Rivers spoke about his team’s disappointing finish to their season. Rivers said that he felt like this iteration of the Sixers would be the team to get Philly over the hump:
“I thought we had the right group. I really did,” Rivers said.
“We played great all year and this loss absolutely diminishes what we did this year in some way. ... I think this team is headed right. I thought we took another step this season. And then tonight I think we took a step backward. But that’s OK. That happens too.”
Rivers was also asked if he plans to be the Sixers' coach next year, to which he confirmed that he does as he is still under contract:
“Yeah. Yeah, I think I got two years left,” Rivers said.
Following their Game 7 loss, the 76ers have now lost in the second round in five of the last six seasons. The franchise's last conference finals appearance came back in 2001.