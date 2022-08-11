“He’s playing some video games, hanging out, smoking weed” - NBA analyst questions what Kevin Durant does away from basketball, says there’s only so much basketball he can play

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is known for his love of basketball. He's become one of the top players in the game's history due to the time he puts into his craft. But on "The Colin Cowherd Podcast," analyst Nick Wright praised Durant's work ethic while questioning what he does away from basketball.

"For KD, you know, he's made it very clear, and I give him credit for the transparency on it," Wright said. "He wants to hoop, and he clearly works incredibly hard at his craft, but there's only so much basketball you can play in a day. He's not a weight room guy, so what's the rest of his day?

"He's playing video games, hanging out, smoking some weed, screwing around on the internet and ... all of a sudden, even if you're playing basketball six hours a day, sleeping eight ... you got another 10."

Durant, one of the NBA's top superstars, sent the basketball world into a frenzy after requesting a trade from the Nets. After a rollercoaster of drama in three seasons in Brooklyn, it's clear that Durant wants a fresh start with the hope of contending for a championship.

Kevin Durant continues to buzz in the basketball world

Brooklyn Nets sforward Kevin Durant

While Nick Wright's comments could draw speculation, Kevin Durant has continued to be one of the league's most competitive players and top superstars.

Observers will wait to see if Durant and the Nets can come to a resolution, as the superstar forward remains adamant for a trade from the organization.

Last season, Durant averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 51.8%.

The forward still has four years remaining on his contract, giving the Nets plenty of leverage in any trade negotiations around the league.

Durant came to Brooklyn in 2019 to form his own championship contender. He had just been to three consecutive NBA Finals, winning two titles, after hopping aboard Steph Curry's star-studded Golden State Warriors in 2016.

But success has proved elusive.

Durant, a 12-time All-Star, missed the first season in Brooklyn while recovering from an Achilles tendon injury. Forming a Big Three with Kyrie Irving and James Harden, Brooklyn won one playoff series in 2021. Last season, after the Nets traded a disgruntled Harden for Ben Simmons in February, the Boston Celtics swept them in the first round of the playoffs.

