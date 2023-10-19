"He's the real deal": James Worthy names Lakers' $33 million signing as player to watch out for 2023-24 NBA season

As the LA Lakers get ready for the 2023-24 season, James Worthy was asked his thoughts on the team's offseason. The Hall of Fame forward picked out one of their signees as a player to watch out for this year.

After reaching the conference finals last year, Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office had a busy summer continuing to bolster the roster. Along with retaining guys like Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves, multiple players were signed to improve the supporting cast around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

When asked if LA had any underrated moves, James Worthy cited Gabe Vincent as someone he thinks will be impactful for the Lakers in 2024.

"There moves have been pretty good but I think you should watch out for Gabe Vincent from Miami," Worthy said. "He's as solid as a rock, and when he comes in the game, the Lakers won't lose a beat. He's the real deal."

After spending the first four years of his career with the Miami Heat, Gabe Vincent signed a $33 million deal with the Lakers as a free agent.

James Worthy is right to be high on Gabe Vincent

Of all the LA Lakers signings this offseason, James Worthy is right to be highest on Gabe Vincent. In terms of overall impact, he has a chance to be their biggest addition of the summer.

For starters, Vincent is the exact type of guard to put around players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He is capable of being a facilitator on the ball, but can also spot up from deep and be effective while playing off others. Vincent was just under a league average shooter on five attempts per game. His efficiency should see an uptick this season playing alongside two All-Stars who garner a lot of attention.

Along with being an ideal fit, Vincent also brings loads of playoff experience. During his time with the Miami Heat, he's played in over 44 postseason games. The two-way guard is also someone who isn't scared of the big moments. Vincent was a key player for the Heat in last year's conference finals against the Boston Celtics. Across six games, he averaged close to 16 points per game and shot over 51% from beyond the arc.

As James Worthy mentioned, Vincent is a player to keep an eye on for the Lakers moving forward. Given that he's such a perfect complement to the core, he should be one of the top players in LA's supporting cast this season.