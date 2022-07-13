“He’s sitting back in his palatial estate and he’s looking up at 4 finals MVP trophies and 4 championships rings” - Kevin Wildes says nobody would care if Kevin Durant joins the Warriors again and win titles

Analyst Kevin Wildes believes that Kevin Durant returning to Golden State to win more titles would not bother anyone, including KD himself.

Wildes said:

“He’s sitting back in his palatial estate and he’s looking up at 4 Finals MVP trophies and 4 championship rings, hundreds of millions of dollars and the weather is nice … He’d be totally fine.”

When Kevin Durant requested a trade, the rumors as to where he is going to end up kept flowing. For some reason, the one city that keeps popping up is Golden State, regardless of Durant’s history with the team.

Though his time with the Warriors brought him the most success, it also tainted his legacy. Many said he needed a star-studded roster alongside him to become a champion.

Regardless, Kevin Wildes believes that Kevin Durant returning to the Warriors would not phase the basketball world as much as most think.

Many believe KD would never return due to why he left in the first place. It could be the displacement between him and Draymond Green, or Durant wanting to prove he could win alone.

Wildes argues that those reasons pale in comparison to the potential greatness that could ensue with Durant rejoining the squad. The analyst explained that Kevin Durant would not be phased by public opinion if he was sitting in his Golden State mansion amongst several trophies shining around him.

What Kevin Wildes fails to touch upon is Steph Curry’s side of this transaction. After winning this year's championship without Durant, many headlines jumped up claiming that the Warriors were able to do it alone. That feeling arguably made Steph feel more full than his two wins with Durant for the same reason Kevin left.

Their playing together was so great that the public expected an immediate victory.

After winning this year, Curry has the public belief that he is the biggest influence on the Warriors and Steph probably wants it to stay like that.

Golden State has young stars like Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, who are unraveling into a great future for the Warriors. There stands minimal reason why the squad would want Durant back. It would be a gamble and could affect their team chemistry.

But again, the Warriors seem rather happy with their current squad. Durant has not voiced a single notion towards any interest in Golden State or any team specifically. His future remains completely unknown.

