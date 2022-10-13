“He's worried about moving forward, worried about getting that bag” – NBA analyst reveals Jordan Poole and the Warriors opposed suspending Draymond Green and are looking forward to another title run together

To the surprise of many, the Golden State Warriors did not suspend Draymond Green for his role in the altercation with Jordan Poole. NBA analyst Marc J. Spears has revealed that Poole opposed a suspension.

Green punched Poole during practice and has since apologized for it. But after the video was leaked, it was revealed how bad the situation was.

The Warriors understand how important Green is to their cause in their quest to defend their title, which was a factor before the decision was made. Although the NBA community wanted stiffer punishment for Green, the Warriors have stated that he will only pay a fine.

The decision to just levy a fine has caused an uproar in the NBA community. But Spears reported that Poole did not think it necessary for Green to be suspended. On "NBA Today," he said:

"Yeah, they had Poole and Draymond speak in front of the team a couple of days ago, and Poole didn't think it was necessary that Draymond get a suspension. It was put in front of the players whether they thought that Draymond deserved the suspension.

"What I was told is that the players weren't comfortable levying that on one of their own teammates. So, they wanted management to make that decision. And with that in mind, with what Poole and the teammates thought the ownership and the front office decided that Green would not be suspended. That there would be an undisclosed fine."

He added:

"But while Green hasn't been suspended, he's been away from the team for over a week now. So, in a sense, you could maybe even look at that as a suspension being away. But one key thing I think to point out is Poole's professionalism. He's worried about moving forward, worried about getting that bag. He's about to get that.

"And so, I don't know that these two guys going to be in San Francisco at a restaurant enjoying clam chowder and some of the Napas anytime soon, but they're definitely gonna be a professional in trying to win another championship."

The road to another championship for the Warriors begins on October 18. They will host the LA Lakers after their ring ceremony.

Marc J. Spears believes Green will be good to go from a physical standpoint

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors

Green took some time away from the team to reflect and give everyone time to heal. That put his ability to perform on opening night in question.

However, Spears believes the four-time NBA champ has been hitting the gym by himself. He asserted that Green would be good to go physically, but said he could not speak about the mental readiness of the Warriors' big man.

"Draymond has still been in the gym working out at the Chase Center. ... He's been in there, he was in good shape going into camp. Steve Kerr said he was in good shape going into Japan so I think he'll be fine physically.

"I think there is reason to worry about the mental aspect of it. Coming back, how is the crowd gonna react?"

Spears also said that he had a conversation with head coach Steve Kerr about it, especially from the angle of fan reactions, and Kerr believes Green can handle himself.

Before the season opener, Green is expected to play the Warriors' last preseason game on Friday night. The Warriors will square off against the Denver Nuggets.

