"He's the worst 3-pt shooter in the league and the 3rd worst FT-shooter" - Skip Bayless rips into 9-time NBA All-Star, says LeBron James has to compensate for the former's shooting struggles

Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless sarcastically applauded LeBron James for his 50-point night against the Washington Wizards. Bayless said James' best achievement during the game was to cover for Russell Westbrook's dismal performance.

Westbrook had a night to forget as he scored only five points on two of 11 shooting from the floor and one of four from the free throw line. The former OKC guard did most of the damage with his playmaking, dishing out nine dimes during the contest.

Bayless took shots at Westbrook, though, stating that he is the third-worst free throw shooter and worst 3-point shooter in the league so far. Here's what he posted on his Twitter:

"Best thing LeBron did tonight was overcome yet another horrendous shooting night by Westbrick - 2-11 from the floor and 1-4 from the free-throw line. He's THE worst 3-pt shooter in the league and the 3rd worst FT-shooter."

Russell Westbrook missed plenty of shots close to the rim. The LA Lakers trailed the Wizards by nine points at one stage, but LeBron James produced a 19-point third-quarter that changed the course of the match. James eventually had 50 points, seven rebounds and six assists on 18-of-25 shooting. He knocked down six of nine shots from long range, helping the Lakers snap a two-game skid.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Best thing LeBron did tonight was overcome yet another horrendous shooting night by Westbrick - 2-11 from the floor and 1-4 from the free-throw line. He's THE worst 3-pt shooter in the league and the 3rd worst FT-shooter. Best thing LeBron did tonight was overcome yet another horrendous shooting night by Westbrick - 2-11 from the floor and 1-4 from the free-throw line. He's THE worst 3-pt shooter in the league and the 3rd worst FT-shooter.

LeBron James bails out LA Lakers again as Russell Westbrook's struggles continue.

The LA Lakers have recorded only two wins post the All-Star break. Interestingly, LeBron James has dropped 50-point performances in both those outings. The first was a 56-point game against the Golden State Warriors on March 5th, followed by a 50-piece against the Washington Wizards on March 11th.

James delivered the goods when asked for, but the Lakers have struggled to win games consistently. The rest of the players, especially Russell Westbrook, have been inconsistent with their showings this season. Westbrook was expected to play a bigger role with Anthony Davis out, but that hasn't been the case.

Harrison Faigen @hmfaigen Frank Vogel praises Russ for having 9 assists against 1 turnover tonight, but says "the game is about the five guys that are going to help you win." He says they needed Stanley in for defense, and LeBron + the other three guys were rolling so they stuck with them. Frank Vogel praises Russ for having 9 assists against 1 turnover tonight, but says "the game is about the five guys that are going to help you win." He says they needed Stanley in for defense, and LeBron + the other three guys were rolling so they stuck with them.

The LA Lakers need him to up his game in the scoring department. Westbrook has done a remarkable job with his playmaking and cutting down on turnovers on several occasions. If he can manage to play with great efficiency, the burden on James will be less and the Lakers may just find a way to turn things around.

Their 122-109 win over the Washington Wizards is a great start to build off a winning streak from here, and LeBron James and Co. should look to capitalize on this opportunity.

Edited by Diptanil Roy