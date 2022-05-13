“He said get your a** back, I said ‘oh I gotta get him’” - Jose ‘Grand Theft’ Alvarado on his famous ‘sneak attack’ steal on former All-NBA player

Jose Alvarado has made a name for himself in the NBA with his sneak attack steals from the baseline, and he successfully pulled it off against one of the best guards in league history.

During the New Orleans Pelicans' first-round tie against the Phoenix Suns, Alvarado completed a steal against Chris Paul, which turned out to be a major topic on the internet. In an earlier game in the series, the Pelicans guard tried the same but was told off by CP3.

Alvarado revealed that CP being onto him made it a lot more desirable, which is why he had a special list for the All-NBA guard. Speaking on The Odd Man & The Three with JJ Reddick and Tommy Alter, he said:

"To be honest, it's everybody, but since he told me to 'get my a** back' he was one that I said, 'Imma make a list for him.' So, that was the one that I made a list just for him.

"Everyone, every guard is on my list because, you know, obviously I want to play everybody that's in the NBA in the guard and get them. But when he told me, you know, I try to do it he said 'get your ass back', I said, 'Oh, I gotta get him. This is one I gotta get.' So, it was one of those I made a list just for CP."

It was an inspiring moment for the Pelicans as they were attempting a comeback in the series. Unfortunately, the Suns closed out the series in Game 6 with the return of Devin Booker from a hamstring injury.

Chris Paul is still in search of his first NBA title

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns talks with Chris Paul #3

Paul has been a phenom in the NBA, and you could argue that not many have played the point guard role better than the 37-year-old. Unfortunately, he has not had any luck when it comes to winning a championship.

Seeing as that is the ultimate title in a player's career, it will help solidify his position as one of the best guards in the history of the game.

CP3's impact has been felt by several teams, as he is popular for taking average teams and turning them into championship contenders. Sadly, injuries and other factors have always hampered his chances of winning a ring.

Last season, he had the best chance to achieve it, as he reached the NBA Finals for the first time in his illustrious career. However, they were denied by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who put on awe-inspiring performances throughout the series.

The Suns are in a position to have another go at the 2023 title. They finished with the best record in the league but have struggled to show that dominance in the postseason.

After last night's game, they are currently tied 3-3 with the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference semifinals. Failure to take Game 7 will bring their season and, arguably, Paul's best chance of winning a title to an end.

