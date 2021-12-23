“He said I’ve gotten better, I said you 100% have gotten better” - Draymond Green reveals interaction with Nikola Jokic after being critical of his defense when working as an analyst

If criticism comes from a respected opponent, setting aside one's ego and any bitterness of a rivalry to take that advice to heart can pay dividends.

Doing exactly that helped Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic improve his game.

Draymond Green is known for elite defensive ability, and Nikola Jokic has respect for the veteran Golden State Warriors forward.

Although Nikola Jokic has turned into one of the NBA's most dangerous players and is the league's reigning MVP, there have always been questions about his defensive ability.

While once filling in as a guest analyst for TNT's "Inside the NBA," Green pointed out that Jokic needed to perform better on defense. Jokic got the message.

On "The Draymond Green Show" podcast Wednesday, Green went into detail about how Jokic approached Green the following year and thanked him for his criticism. Green was quick to tell Jokic how much he has already improved.

"I was very critical of him. ... He came up to me the following year, and he said something along the lines, 'I saw what you said about my defense ... You were right,'" Green said.

Green talked about how Jokic believed he was focused on improving as a defender and how he thought he had taken the necessary strides to improve that part of his game. Green was quick to agree with Jokic, saying he could see the improvements already.

"I said you 100% have gotten better," Green said.

It's fascinating to see some of the league's greats use the criticism of their peers in a positive way. Although the NBA has intensely competitive players, the conversation between Green and Jokic shows that two of the game's greats can motivate each other.

When it comes to defense, Green, in his 10th season, knows what he's talking about. He was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2016-17, has made the All-Defensive team six times and once led the league in steals. He is respected throughout the league for his basketball IQ and understanding of how to be a disruptive force on defense.

Jokic, in his seventh season, took the criticism and made an effort to focus on that part of his game, demonstrating the maturity and respect Jokic has for Green.

It looks as if Jokic has clearly gotten the message as he's having one of his best seasons. The three-time All-Star averages 26.3 points, 13.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

For a player known as an offensive star, Jokic has started to become an all-around force. That comprehensive game has Jokic carrying the Rockets (15-14), who are playing without Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.

In fact, that all-around impact has Jokic in the MVP conversation despite Denver not having a banner season like Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors (25-6) or Kevin Durant's Brooklyn Nets (21-9).

