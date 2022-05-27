“He seemed like he cannot get himself going, that’s exactly what Joel Embiid is doing when he sends that tweet” - David Jacoby believes Embiid was trolling 1-time All-Star on Twitter

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid has a reputation for being a troll on Twitter. And David Jacoby believes that is what the five-time All-Star was doing with a recent tweet about a one-time All-Star.

After another lackluster Miami Heat performance in the Eastern Conference finals, the team was criticized by many on the internet.

One person who took a shot at the Heat after their 93-80 loss in Game 5 was Embiid, who appeared to take aim at one player in particular.

According to David Jacoby, Embiid's tweet was a dig at Bam Adebayo, who has been the subject of plenty of ridicule in the Eastern Conference finals.

"Joel Embiid is trolling Bam Adebayo. They have a second star; it is Bam Adebayo, but he hasn't been himself, especially when (Boston's) Robert Williams is available. He seemed like he cannot get himself going. That's exactly what Joel Embiid is doing when he sends that tweet. He is saying Bam Adebayo is not a star."

Adebayo has certainly been disappointing when the Celtics' starting center has been on the floor.

0 SPG Bam Adebayo when Robert Williams was out:31 PTS10 REB6 AST4 STLBam Adebayo when Robert Williams has played:8.3 PPG6.3 RPG1.6 APG0 SPG https://t.co/kNzV68gHkX

If Miami is going to have a chance at coming back in the Eastern Conference finals, it will need Adebayo to play like the star he is supposed to be.

Adebayo has two double-doubles in the last three games, so there is something for the team to work with going into Game 6 on Friday in Boston. Still, it is possible that Embiid had other intentions with his tweet.

Joel Embiid's response to his original Tweet seems to confirm the trolling of the first one

Embiid works Abebayo on and off the court.

While Embiid's original tweet can be interpreted many ways, his second tweet seems to indicate that he intended to troll Adebayo and the Miami Heat.

Joel “Troel” Embiid @JoelEmbiid Ok y’all are stupid lmao Ok y’all are stupid lmao😂😂😂😂

Apparently, some of the more ridiculous interpretations from his original Tweet warranted a response from the five-time All-Star.

To be entirely fair, the tweet may not even criticize what the Heat currently has but rather an assessment of how outmatched the team looks against Boston.

Embiid put out another tweet as part of the series of tweets he let off on Wednesday night.

Joel “Troel” Embiid @JoelEmbiid Boston just has too many weapons Boston just has too many weapons

If Embiid believes the Heat does not have enough weapons to keep up, then the point in his original tweet could be a shot at the entire team rather than one player.

