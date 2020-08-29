"He sort of came out like I got mine, I don't need this" - Stephen A Smith on LeBron James and what has transpired in the bubble in last 48 hours

With recent NBA news surrounding the players' boycott of games and the subsequent talks to resume play, there have been several other developments around the league surrounding the teams and players. LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James is one of the players whose name has come up in the boycott related news.

"They didn't like what he said" - Stephen A Smith on LeBron James' speech in the bubble

On ESPN's basketball show First Take, the famous sports media personality Stephen A Smith has revealed that the young players could not relate to LeBron James' point of view in the meeting.

"They are not having it anymore. The younger generation of players was not having what they heard from LeBron James because of the manner in which he spoke to them. He sort of came out like I got mine, I don't need this."

- Stephen A Smith on LeBron James

According to Stephen A Smith, LeBron James grabbed the mic after the meeting was over and spoke for 15 minutes. James spoke about some things which were opposite to what was agreed upon in the meeting. According to Smith, LeBron said that he had to "Look after the guys beneath him". This comment by LeBron James didn't sit well with the players.

When the Black Lives Matter movement picked up the pace, LeBron James was one of the first athletes to voice an opinion regarding police brutality and obstruction of social justice. LeBron James is a popular figure on social media sites as he is a global superstar. He often uses it to speak out against police brutality.

Change doesn’t happen with just talk!! It happens with action and needs to happen NOW! For my @IPROMISESchool kids, kids and communities across the country, it’s on US to make a difference. Together. That's why your vote is @morethanavote ✊🏾 #BlackLivesMatter — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 27, 2020

After the news of the Milwaukee Bucks boycotting their NBA playoff game against Orlando Magic came out, the league suspended rest of the games to show solidarity with the players and the Black Lives Matter movement. The NBA players association and the league had a meeting with team owners to decide what the next step was going to be (regarding protesting the Jacob Blake shooting and the boycott of playoffs).

According to various sources NBPA president Chris Paul, Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem and LeBron James played an important role in the meeting. Charlotte Hornets owner and NBA legend Michael Jordan also spoke to the other owners on the behalf of players.

