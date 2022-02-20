“He has stuff that other guys don’t have” - Anthony Slater on Klay Thompson’s individual greatness, says that’s what playoff offense comes down to

Since returning to the court after two seasons, Klay Thompson has featured in 16 games for the Golden State Warriors. He is getting his groove back and hopes to be at his best before the playoffs.

The Warriors will be better off with Klay at his best during the playoffs, if history is anything to go by. Prior to his injury, he played a crucial role in helping the franchise win back-to-back championship titles. They were on course to make a three-peat but were marred by the infamous Kevin Durant injury in the NBA Finals.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic, covering the Golden State Warriors, believes Thompson's individual greatness will give him the edge going into the playoffs. He commended the three-time NBA champion on having individual greatness, which counts in the playoffs.

"Looking as good as he has looked, helps him in the long time, because I mean... We know what the playoff offense comes down to. Comes down to individual greatness and he has stuff that other guys don't have," he said on the Steiny & Guru show on 95.7 The Game.

Klay Thompson’s return to the court and how he has fared

Klay Thompson, #11 of the Golden State Warriors, handles the ball against Rodney Hood, #22 of the Los Angeles Clippers, during the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena on February 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Klay Thompson returned to the fold two months ago, making his first start since 2019, in the Warriors' win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 9, 2022. He featured for 20 minutes, shot 38.9% from the field, netting seven of 18 attempts. He also recorded a 37.5% accuracy from beyond the arc, sinking three of eight threes attempted.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife



33 Points (Season High)

16 Points in the 4th

12/22 Shooting

5/9 Threes

in 30 Minutes KLAY THOMPSON in the win vs the Lakers33 Points (Season High)16 Points in the 4th12/22 Shooting5/9 Threesin 30 Minutes KLAY THOMPSON in the win vs the Lakers 🔥33 Points (Season High)16 Points in the 4th12/22 Shooting5/9 Threesin 30 Minutes https://t.co/PTGFu6zUI9

He secured a season-high 33 points in the game against the LA Lakers. The Warriors were victorious by a two-point margin, with Big Smokey completing 12 of 22 field goal attempts at a 54.5% accuracy. He was unstoppable from the three-point zone, completing five of nine three-point attempts.

While he is still not at his best, the five-time All-Star is working his way back to a 100% level. He will prove to be a great addition to the team heading into the playoffs.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava