"He didn't do that": Tyrese Haliburton drops truth bomb on Nash comparisons, points to his 27 PPG

Indiana Pacers' rising star Tyrese Haliburton dropped a truth bomb on KG Certified, Kevin Garnett's podcast. When asked about comparisons to basketball legend Steve Nash, Haliburton didn't hold back, stating with a confident chuckle, "he didn't do that."

He wasn't referring to Nash's iconic passing skills or playmaking ability, but rather to Haliburton's own offensive prowess. To punctuate his point, he dropped a stat that sent shockwaves through the podcast:

In a bold statement on Kevin Garnett's podcast, he acknowledged the influence of Nash and similar point guards, but emphasized his own unique identity as a scorer. Haliburton pointed to his impressive 26-27 PPG average, declaring,

"Steve Nash, he didn't have to do that."

This confident statement wasn't meant to disrespect Nash, but rather to highlight Haliburton's belief that basketball is evolving and the traditional "pure point guard" role is changing. He sees himself as a new breed of playmaker, capable of scoring at a high level while still orchestrating the offense.

His 27 PPG average in December is a testament to his offensive firepower. He's shooting a scorching 54% from the field and 47% from three, showcasing his ability to score from all angles. His repertoire includes smooth midrange jumpers, crafty layups, and even the occasional three-pointer that leaves defenders speechless.

But Haliburton isn't just about scoring. He still dishes out an impressive 12 assists per game, demonstrating his ability to set up his teammates for success. The "He didn't have to do that" comment wasn't meant to disrespect Nash, but rather to highlight Haliburton's desire to forge his own legacy.

Tyrese Haliburton's orchestration: How the Indiana Pacers ascended in the east with an In-Season tournament run

Tyrese Haliburton's 2023-2024 season run has been nothing short of a meteoric rise in the game. His name is now coherent with the MVP conversation. This wasn't just fueled by his individual brilliance – a scorching 27 points and 12 assists per game – but rather by the Indiana Pacers' collective ascent.

From Eastern Conference afterthoughts to In-Season Tournament finalists, they've shocked everyone in the league. Haliburton has led them past giants like the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics before just missing the In-Season title. Yes, they fell to the LA Lakers, but that "runner-up" tag could just be fuel for their fire.

The Pacers are no longer being considered the underdogs. They're being seen as contenders. And with Haliburton conducting the offense, the MVP chants in Indiana are only getting louder.

The results speak for themselves. The Pacers currently boast the league's highest scoring average, eclipsing the 125-points per game mark.