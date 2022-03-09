“He used to be like a walking 25, dude a walking 30 piece now” - Draymond Green happy to see Kevin Durant back from injury

It didn't take long for Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant to find his groove after returning to the court. After suffering a knee injury in the first half of the season, Durant was sidelined since January 15th. Basketball fans around the world were eagerly awaiting the superstar's return.

Durant has hit the ground running for the Brooklyn Nets since making his much anticipated return. In his first two games since the All-Star break, Durant has gone on to post averages of 34.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game while shootin 52.4% from the field.

Former teammate and current Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green went on to praise Durant recently on an episode of "The Draymond Green Show." He said it was great to see the superstar forward back on the floor.

Green went on to say that it's incredible to see Durant be able to play at such a high level so quickly after coming back from an injury.

"It was also great to see Kevin back on the floor, I think everyone already know how incredible I think Kevin is but he used to be like a walking 25, dude a walking 30 piece now."

Kevin Durant starting to heat up for the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant finally looks eager to continue picking up where he left off earlier in the 2021-22 NBA season after a lengthy absence.

Before Durant went down with his injury, the Brooklyn Nets were looking like one of the most dominant teams in the NBA. Although things have changed when it comes to the roster that the Nets have, Durant still looks to be the engine that makes the team roll.

“I should be at 30 right now to be honest.”



Kevin Durant on reaching the 25k point club: "I should be at 30 right now to be honest."

The superstar forward will have his work cut out for him, as the Brooklyn Nets have found themselves sliding down the standings in the Eastern Conference.

As of right now, Brooklyn finds itself with an overall record of 32-33 for the year, which places them in ninth place in the standings. The team has lost four straight games, which means time is running out for the Nets to make a push up the standings to secure a spot in the NBA playoffs.

Brooklyn is set to face the Charlotte Hornets today before an upcoming showdown on Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers. The latter is bound to generate plenty of buzz with basketball fans around the world.

