“He walks around like he’s Jordan” - Anonymous Brooklyn Nets player believes Ben Simmons’ swag is at an all-time high

The Brooklyn Nets will host a play-in tournament showdown against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night as Ben Simmons remains sidelined with a back injury.

While Simmons hasn't played all season, there have been rumblings that the versatile guard could play during the playoffs, provided Brooklyn advances.

The return of Simmons has been anxiously awaited since he was acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers at the NBA trade deadline in February.

Brandon Robinson reported that some Nets players believe Simmons could return during the later rounds, as his confidence has been high during practices.

"He walks around like he's Jordan," Brandon Robinson reported an unnamed Brooklyn Nets player as saying.

Potential return for Ben Simmons in the playoffs with the Brooklyn Nets?

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has yet to make his debut with his new team

The recent report involving Ben Simmons will draw up speculation.

Brooklyn is one of the NBA's most dangerous teams, despite the fact that the Nets still need to get past the play-in tournament to secure a playoff spot. The addition of Simmons with superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving could give Brooklyn another dangerous asset.

Brooklyn has plenty of challenges ahead.

If Brooklyn is able to secure a victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Seven-Eight Game, they will face the Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Boston won three of the four meetings this season, with all three wins coming since Feb. 8, when the Celtics found their stride. Then again, all of those losses occurred when Brooklyn was in its 3-17 tailspin triggered by Kevin Durant's knee injury.

Simmons hasn't played all all this season. So, it should take some time before he finds himself in game shape to play extended minutes.

“He walks around like he’s Jordan.” Nets players have been challenging Ben Simmons in practice and Simmons’ confidence is at ‘an all-time high,’ per @ScoopB “He walks around like he’s Jordan.” Nets players have been challenging Ben Simmons in practice and Simmons’ confidence is at ‘an all-time high,’ per @ScoopB “He walks around like he’s Jordan.” https://t.co/SW1h8uTyA3

The basketball world will be watching to see if there's any traction that develops with Simmons.

For now, it looks as if the versatile guard will continue to work his way back. Meanwhile, his teammates hope to secure a playoff spot.

If Brooklyn loses on Tuesday night, the Nets will face the winner of the Nine-Ten Game between the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks. That subsequent matchup would produce the No. 8 seed and draw the Miami Heat in the first round.

Brooklyn is 1-3 against Miami this season. But the Nets won the last meeting 110-95 on March 26 in Miami.

