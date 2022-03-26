“He wanted to destroy you, he wanted to crush you like Jordan did” - Mychal Thompson praises Magic Johnson’s mentality on the court

Earvin Magic Johnson and the Showtime Lakers brought a new level of swashbuckling combination of flair and basketball excellence that the NBA had never seen before. The “Magic Man” was the driving force behind the run-and-gun style of the most dominant team in the 80s. Their rivalry with Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics made for must-see-TV back in the day.

The LA Lakers were regularly splashed across the sports pages, with the mile-wide smile of their star point guard almost always gracing the front cover of dailies. Johnson had an inimitable charisma that often surprised and disarmed opponents. The congeniality, though, ended when the game tipped off.

The Icons Club, featuring Jackie McMullan, brought back former Laker Mychal Thompson’s description of how that warm smile hid the beast inside:

“He was smiling stuff but he wasn’t your friend when the game was going on. He wanted to destroy you, he wanted to crush you just like Jordan did, just like Kobe did, just like Bill Russell.”

The Ringer @ringer



Their rivalry would come to define the NBA in the ‘80s and transform it into one of America’s most exciting and profitable sports leagues.



Thompson, the father of current Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson, was Johnson’s teammate for four years. He went to the NBA Finals and was a part of two LA Lakers championship squads that had “Junior” as the architect of those great teams.

Magic Johnson’s killer mentality shone through the cutthroat competition in the rough and tumble days of the 80s. The Lakers battled and usually won on the biggest stage against Bird’s Boston Celtics, Isiah Thomas’ Detroit Pistons, Hakeem Olajuwon’s Houston Rockets and Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife

A friendly reminder of how good Magic Johnson was A friendly reminder of how good Magic Johnson was🔥🔥https://t.co/NDhUYwwMXl

The competitor in the three-time MVP never shied away from the biggest and toughest challenges but was also a kind-hearted player off the court. Not only was he one of the most electrifying players of all time but also one of the most recognizable because of his infectious smile.

Younger fans who now only see Magic Johnson, the businessman, basketball analyst and philanthropist, will hardly recognize the terrifying force that dominated the NBA in the 80s. The greatest point guard in the history of the game continues to dominate with his dazzling smile.

Magic Johnson and Larry Bird carried the NBA to a new and brighter future

Magic Johnson and Larry Bird saved the NBA. [Photo: Sporting News]

The Magic Johnson and Larry Bird rivalry in college jolted the NBA in the early 80s and catapulted the league to its greatest heights at the peak of their rivalry. At one point, the league even ceased to be just LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics. It became the Magic and Larry show.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo On this date in 1979, a rivalry was born when Magic Johnson's Michigan State beat Larry Bird's Indiana State in the NCAA Tournament final.



Johnson led all scorers with 24 points in the Spartans' 75-64 win. On this date in 1979, a rivalry was born when Magic Johnson's Michigan State beat Larry Bird's Indiana State in the NCAA Tournament final.Johnson led all scorers with 24 points in the Spartans' 75-64 win. https://t.co/Qiyc17U6Yt

Unlike today’s friendly back and forth between superstars, Johnson and Bird spewed venom every time they faced off. They never stopped looking to have an edge and their respective teams followed their lead.

As a result, their battles were legendary and saved the NBA from falling into decay. If not for them, who knows what the NBA would have become.

Their fierce rivalry has turned into one of the most heartwarming stories in the history of not just the NBA but all pro sports.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava