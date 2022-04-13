“He wanted the light on him, he wanted the focus, and he wanted the ball” - Bill Walton on Larry Bird’s legendary work ethic, says he was the first to enter and the last to leave

Few people have had as significant an impact on the NBA as Larry Bird, who, with Earvin "Magic" Johnson, elevated the league. One of the reasons why the Boston Celtics legend left such a considerable mark was his work ethic.

Bird dominated in his 13-year career. He had his personal success as one of the league's best scorers, but the Celtics were also consistently one of the NBA's best teams.

Fellow Hall of Famer Bill Walton, who played with Bird for two years from 1985 to 87, talked about Bird’s work ethic in an NBA 75th anniversary video:

“Nobody, nobody worked as hard as Larry. He was the first guy there and the last guy to leave. He wore that body out with the jumpers and the run and the movement and concentration and the focus, discipline and sacrifice. He had it all.

"He wanted the light on him, he wanted the focus, and he wanted the ball, and if it ever got it to the point where K.C. Jones, the coach who we just loved and would do anything for, if K.C. would ever call somebody else's play, Larry (said), 'No, I'm shooting this ball.' And he would.”

It's hard to argue with how great Bird was in the short amount of time he played. Injuries took a toll on his body, cutting his career short and possibly keeping him from reaching his full potential.

Larry Bird’s incredible career

Larry Bird’s career wasn’t as long as it could have been, but he still left his mark on the league as one of the best players ever. On top of his efficiency, his ability to do it all as a shooter, passer and defender made him one of a kind player in his era.

He averaged 24.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, shooting 49.6%, including 37.6% from 3-point range. In 13 years, he appeared in 12 All-Star games, made 10 All-NBA teams and was awarded three straight MVPs from 1983-86.

Red Auerbach called this “the greatest play I’ve ever seen.” https://t.co/GC49pdRdy0

The Celtics are the winningest franchise in NBA history, and Bird is a significant part of that. He played in five NBA Finals, winning three and winning Finals MVP twice. One of those championships came against Johnson and the LA Lakers.

When listing the best NBA players in history, even though Bird’s carrier was short-lived, he has to be near the top of that list.

