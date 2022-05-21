“He wants to wear his shades, he wants to have his back out.… He wants all this entertainment” - Amar’e Stoudemire questions Miami Heat sixth man’s focus on basketball

The Miami Heat started off their playoff run on a good note with a first-round victory over the Atlanta Hawks in a five-game series. They were expected to blow out the Philadelphia 76ers after going 2-0 up in the conference semifinals.

A Joel Embiid-inspired comeback was made by the 76ers, that led to the team tying the series after Game 4. But the Heat knocked them out by winning the next two games. Their advancement to the conference finals saw them paired with one of the best defensive teams of the season, the Boston Celtics.

Despite a Game 1 win over the Heat, the Celtics dominated Game 2 and looked like a strong team once again with DPOY Marcus Smart and Al Horford back on the team. Going to TD Garden, the Celtics will be on home turf and will look to win both home games to lead the series 3-1.

Tyler Herro, the Sixth Man of the Year, has been called out for not impacting the game as expected. He recorded 11 points, three assists and a rebound in 24 minutes.

Amar’e Stoudemire questioned his focus and stated that the forward is keen on what shades to wear and is more heavy on entertainment than actual basketball.

While he complimented Herro for his good performances in the bubble, he argued that he is yet to see the same output from Herro after the bubble, stating:

"Where's his focus, you know what I'm saying, he wants to wear the shades, he wants to have his back out and you know, he wants to do the gun show, he wants all these entertainment stuff but where's the focus on basketball?

"After the bubble he had a great run in the bubble but then ever since then it was like 'Hey, where's the hero?'"

Amar’e Stoudemire believes Bam Adebayo is the key to the Miami Heat winning the series against the Boston Celtics

Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat brings the ball up court.

The Miami Heat will be on the road later tonight to take on the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals. Having won and lost a game each at the FTX Arena, the Heat will be looking to win at least one game on the road.

The team looked a little out of sorts in Game 2 and have promised to come out looking sharp and focused in tonight's outing. While Jimmy Butler was explosive in Game 1, he also had a good game in Game 2, but not much was offered by his support cast.

Amar’e Stoudemire pointed to Bam Adebayo as the player with the onus to step up and help guide his team. He praised the center and predicted that he could be a perennial All-Star. He suggested that if the Miami Heat were to make it to the next stage, Bam Bam would have to be that guy. Stoudemire said:

"Bam Adebayo is a guy who has the potential to be a perennial All-Star. He has the potential to be a top defensive player in this league and he has to take that step in order to become a great player.

"Regular season, okay, you become a star regular season, but in the playoffs, you become a superstar.

"You make your name known worldwide, you become a high commodity basketball player. And for the Miami Heat to get to the next step (to get to the finals), they need the cornerstone of Bam Adebayo to be that guy to help them get there."

Edited by Adam Dickson