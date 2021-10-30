“He was playing against my son a few years ago” - LeBron James applauds rookie Evan Mobley for his solid performance against LA Lakers 

LeBron James and the LA Lakers emerged victorious against a young Cleveland Cavaliers team on Friday at the Staples Center. The Cavs, who were on a three-game winning streak before the game, put up a strong showing against the 17-time NBA champs. Evan Mobley was highly impressive as he recorded 23 points on the night.

Speaking after the 113-101 win, LeBron James heaped praise on rookie Evan Mobley, saying he would be a great player in the league in the future. He also said it was weird to play against him because Mobley was playing against Bronny James, LeBron's oldest son, a few years ago.

"He's going to be a damn good basketball player in this league. It's so crazy because he was just playing against my son a few years ago," said LeBron James. (h/t Kyle Goon)

LeBron James also played against Ziaire Williams last week, who played with Bronny James in high school. James' longevity in the league makes this a less surprising event, but he continues to be amazed by it, as seen in his post-game remarks on it.

LeBron James scores 26 points to lead LA Lakers past his former team

The LA Lakers cut an 11-point deficit to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-101 on Saturday. LeBron James scored a game-high 26 points, eight assists and three steals on the night. The Lakers found it tough to get going during different stretches of the game, but they held up well on both ends of the floor at the crucial moments to record their biggest win of the season so far.

Carmelo Anthony also played a huge role, scoring 24 points and shooting 6-of-8 threes, combining with James for 50 points to seal the win for the LA Lakers. It was the third win of the season for the side as they now aim to be more consistent moving forward.

The LA Lakers have eight of their next nine games at home and will be eager to improve their record to well over .500 and find themselves in a comfortable position in the Western Conference standings.

LeBron James staying healthy and in good form will be key to the LA Lakers' having a successful run over the next two weeks.

