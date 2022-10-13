“He went on a 15 and 0 run starting the game by himself...I mean, he's not normal” – 2x NBA All-Star outlines the importance of experience in playoffs, exemplifies LeBron James annihilating opponents by himself

During LeBron James' second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, not a single team in the Eastern Conference could get past him. However, there were a few instances where a handful of teams came close. The Boston Celtics were one such team, and, during the same run, the Victor Oladipo-led Indiana Pacers came close, too.

The Celtics pushed the Cavs to seven games in the 2018 Eastern Conference final. In the same playoffs, the Pacers took Cleveland to seven games in the first round.

On JJ Redick's podcast, "The Old Man and the Three," Oladipo spoke about the experience of facing James in the playoffs:

"He knew exactly what he needed to do every game because, really, I think that playoff series he averaged 45, I think.

"And he knew which games he needed to do more, and you know, like, Game 1. Early on, we came out, and I think we surprised everybody in winning the way we won Game 1 on the road in Cleveland."

Oladipo continued:

"In Game 2, he went on a 15 and 0 run starting the game by himself. He understood what was needed of him. I think the most important part is when it was needed.

"I think that just goes with experience and who he is obviously. I mean, he's not normal."

LeBron James averaged 34.4 points, 10 rebounds and 7.7 assists in the series.

LeBron James' unprecedented second stint with the Cavaliers

LeBron James' second stint with the Cavaliers was perhaps the most crucial and dominant stretch of his career.

James' playoff numbers with the Cavaliers for the first time looked like this:

Points Rebounds Assists FG% 3P% 29.3 8.4 7.3 .459 .316

His numbers with the Miami Heat in the postseason looked like this:

Points Rebounds Assists FG% 3P% 26.9 8.4 5.7 .503 .349

However, during his four-year run with the Cavaliers between 2014 and 2018, James put up absurd numbers in the playoffs:

Points Rebounds Assists FG% 3P% 30.8 9.8 8.2 .506 .329

James has never logged a better statline in a four-year span in his career.

On top of these numbers was the 2016 NBA championship. It was arguably the most impressive feat of James' career.

The 2016 championship not only brought Cleveland its only title, it elevated James into one of the greatest players of all time.

The LeBron James-led Cavaliers became the only team to overcome a 3-1 deficit in the finals. James averaged 29.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists in the series.

Since leaving Cleveland in 2018, James is yet to log a postseason series where he averages 30-plus points. With James moving into the 20th season of his career, it is likely that his best years are behind him. But one can never count out LeBron James. and never should.

