“He was willing to leave the Brooklyn Nets hanging if necessary, willing to jeopardize the championship hopes” - Stephen A. Smith says Kyrie Irving is "no hero"

Joy riddled the Brooklyn Nets' camp as they welcomed the news of Kyrie Irving being able to play in New York City for the rest of the season. The point guard has missed 53 games this season, making only 20 appearances, all of which were on the road.

It comes as a blessing to Brooklyn (38-35) that he will play out the remainder of the season without any restrictions. However, he still won't be able to play in a Seven-Eight Game against the Toronto Raptors (40-32) if it is played in Canada because of Canadian laws. With the postseason fast approaching, there is no better time for the Nets to welcome back Irving.

While social media went into a frenzy with the news of the vaccination mandate being lifted for athletes. Some praised Irving for standing his ground. Others weren't as celebratory. That includes ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith.

"He's no hero," Smith said. "He put himself above his team, which is entirely his right. But at the end of the day, that don't make him no hero, because he's not.

"He was willing to leave the Brooklyn Nets hanging if necessary, willing to jeopardize their championship hopes if necessary, because of his individual, isolated choice at the expense of the entire organization."

What does Kyrie Irving’s return to full time mean for the Brooklyn Nets?

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets drives against the Orlando Magic on March 15 in Orlando, Florida.

Most people are of the opinion that Kyrie Irving's return to the court at Barclays Arena (and Madison Square Garden on April 6) is long overdue. His absence has been largely felt and is partly the cause of the Brooklyn Nets' predicament.

NBA @NBA "A sight to see.. a gorgeous display."



Kyrie Irving pulls up for 60 points, the most ever by a Nets player and the most in his illustrious career. "A sight to see.. a gorgeous display."Kyrie Irving pulls up for 60 points, the most ever by a Nets player and the most in his illustrious career. https://t.co/3875p2wzyF

Despite being happy with Irving's full-time return, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith believes "Uncle Drew" could have cost the Nets the title. He also said the mandate was bogus and should have been lifted months ago.

"I am very very happy Kyrie Irving is going to be on the basketball court," Smith said. "I'm ecstatic, mind you, because his absence would have cost the Brooklyn Nets the championship. I firmly believe that. And so for the fact that he gets to play, I'm very very happy.

"The mandate was bogus, Mayor (Eric) Adams should have been lifted this months ago, I don't care what he says."

In 20 appearances made, the guard averaged 28.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He registered a career-high and franchise-record 60 points on March 15 against the Orlando Magic in a 42-point blowout victory (150-108).

He offers the Nets superb shooting abilities, having averaged 43.7 ppg in his last four outings. His playoff experience will come in handy for the Nets' 2022 championship aspirations.

