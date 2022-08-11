“He wouldn’t have to play more than 60 games and would not have to play any back-to-backs" - Ric Bucher articulates former NBA champion’s demands from the Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving's tenure with the Brooklyn Nets has been nothing short of tumultuous.

Irving and Brooklyn have failed to reach an agreement on Kyrie's future in Brooklyn, with Irving opting into the final year of his contract on June 27.

Fox Sports' Ric Bucher on his podcast, "On The Ball," talked about why the Nets and Irving's talks around a max extension might have fallen through.

"Owner Joe Tsai has already shown that he's willing to play hard-ball with Kyrie by taking a max extension off the table almost immediately. Now, part of that maybe Kyrie's doing."

"I’m told he wanted his new contract to guarantee he wouldn’t have to play more than 60 games in a season and would not have to play any back-to-backs, which he apparently referred to as inhumane. It certainly sounds like Kyrie. "

Shortly after Irving opted in, Kevin Durant asked out of the Brooklyn Nets.

Are Kyrie Irving's demands from the Brooklyn Nets justified?

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Three

Irving's demands of not wanting to play more than 60 games doesn't come as a surprise given the last time Irving crossed that threshold was four years ago. (Irving played 67 games in the 2018-19 season)

His unwillingness to get vaccinated and the New York vaccine mandate probably cost the Brooklyn Nets the 2021-22 season, given the trio of Durant, Harden and Irving were the favorites in the East this time last year.

Harden played half a season with the Nets and forced himself out. During his introduction in Philly, Harden stated that Philadelphia was where he originally wanted to be but talks fell through and he landed in Brooklyn.

A11Even @KyrieIrving When you’re ready to Break free from the media’s control over your subconscious thoughts and emotions, meet me on One of my platforms and let’s chop it up.



We the A11Even tribe love our conversations about the TRUTH and what is truly happening.

Welcome to the

PARADIGM SHIFT♾ When you’re ready to Break free from the media’s control over your subconscious thoughts and emotions, meet me on One of my platforms and let’s chop it up. We the A11Even tribe love our conversations about the TRUTH and what is truly happening. Welcome to the PARADIGM SHIFT♾

Many believe that although there is truth to what Harden has said, Kyrie's situation may have played a big role in his decision to play with the 76ers.

In any case, asking for contract-protections to stave off playing in back-to-back games is a very dubious request. Any team willing to give Kyrie these provisions has to put a lower limit on the number of games he plays.

Having players on max contracts who have the power decide the number of games they play seems to be a bad business decision for most franchises.

So while Irving may believe that a contract without these provisions is inhumane, the large majority of NBA players, including his teammate Kevin Durant, have logged in 70+ games for a substantial part of their career.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury