Heat NBA draft picks 2023: When do Miami Heat pick? Order and more explored

The Miami Heat had the most unexpected playoff showing. As an eight seed, they made it all the way to the NBA Finals. However, there are still some gaps that the Heat need to fill and they will be looking to do this in the 2023 NBA draft.

Miami has the 18th pick in the first round of the 2023 NBA draft. This is their highest pick since 2019 when they drafted Tyler Herro at 14.

The Heat could look to target Bilal Coulibaly in the upcoming draft. Coulibaly is 18 years old and is already an elite-level defender. He is 6-foot-7 and has a gigantic 7-foot-3-inch wingspan. While not a prominent offensive force, his athleticism and length should allow him to develop an offensive game under Erik Spoelstra.

Coulibaly would be a strong defensive presence for the Heat, but he could be picked earlier in the draft as well with his popularity rising.

If Coulibaly goes early, the Heat could target Jett Howard. At 6-foot-8, Howard is a terrific shooter. He was initially projected to be a lottery pick but his stock has tumbled greatly since, with his lack of versatility a topic of concern. Howard is not the strongest on defense and has a tough time putting pressure on in the paint. That said, he could still be an offensive force as a solid jumper.

The Heat have a few options to pick from at pick number 18. Getting the pick right could make all the difference for the Heat in terms of getting back to the NBA Finals and playing winning basketball this time around.

Could the Miami Heat trade for Damian Lillard?

The Miami Heat faced a disappointing loss in the 2023 NBA finals. They are aggressively looking to upgrade their roster in order to win the championship in the coming year.

With Bradley Beal reportedly traded to the Phoenix Suns, the Miami Heat will continue to target Damian Lillard. Miami has plenty of tradeable assets in draft picks and players and is looking to add a star alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. A trade for Lillard could reportedly include Tyler Herro and draft picks.

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes @BleacherReport. Miami’s focus is Portland superstar Damian Lillard with the genuine belief this could be the offseason the veteran guard seeks a change of scenery, league sources tell @NBAonTNT Miami’s focus is Portland superstar Damian Lillard with the genuine belief this could be the offseason the veteran guard seeks a change of scenery, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.

Lillard did express interest in Miami as well when he was asked who he would join in a hypothetical scenario. Here's what he said on "The Last Stand" podcast:

"Miami is the obvious one. And Bam is my dog. Bam is my dog for real. But I mean, I think Miami is the obvious one."

With this signing, if it happens, Miami would instantly become one of the favorites to win the NBA title.

