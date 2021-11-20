"Hell no! Not without Kyrie Irving" - Kendrick Perkins dismisses Brooklyn Nets as title contenders, explains why he feels Steve Nash is a concern

The Brooklyn Nets started the season as one of the favorites to make it out of the Eastern Conference and win the NBA Finals under second-year coach Steve Nash. And even though Kyrie Irving is not playing after deciding against getting vaccinated, it seemed like their fortunes would be fine with Kevin Durant and James Harden still on the roster.

However, the reality of the situation has not been great. Although the Brooklyn Nets (11-5) have the second-best record in the East, they do not seem to be playing good basketball. That was especially true Tuesday night, when Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors came to Brooklyn and thrashed the Nets 117-99.

The season is far from over, but without Irving, it is possible the Nets NBA Finals' dreams have dimmed. On ESPN's "First Take," when asked if the Nets can make a title run without Irving, analyst and former NBA player Kendrick Perkins said,

"Hell no! Not without Kyrie Irving. … Look, the Eastern Conference is just so good.”

First Take @FirstTake



"Hell no, not without Kyrie Irving!" @KendrickPerkins no longer believes that the Nets have a chance to win the title this season."Hell no, not without Kyrie Irving!" .@KendrickPerkins no longer believes that the Nets have a chance to win the title this season."Hell no, not without Kyrie Irving!" https://t.co/x3pkWpKAq4

Perkins is correct in saying there are more challengers for the Eastern Conference crown than forecasters may have thought.

Most believed the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks (7-8, mostly because of a multitude of injuries) and the Miami Heat (11-5) would be in play, but the Chicago Bulls (10-5) and Washington Wizards (10-5) have surprised, and the Philadelphia 76ers (9-7) have played well without Ben Simmons.

Perkins went on to say the main issue with the Nets might be coach Steve Nash, saying,

“My concern and one of my concerns has always been Steve Nash. And I think against the Golden State Warriors, we saw that. I know a lot of the blame was put on the players, and I get all that. But preparation, adjustments, it means everything, especially when you play a team at the same level as you.”

Is Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash an issue?

Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash

It is hard to tell if Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash has become a hindrance. Nash is only in his second year as the Nets coach, the first such opportunity for the Hall of Famer and two-time MVP as a player for the Phoenix Suns. Nash inherited a perfect situation with the Nets, having two of the best scorers in the league, and then the Nets added Harden.

However, with all this talent and the expectations so high, there is little margin of error for Steve Nash. The Nets are expected to compete for championships, and Nash needs to be at a championship level to do so.

Bruce Brown of the Brooklyn Nets had this to say on the improvement from year one to year two from his coach,

“Well, he knows how to use timeouts now.”

Nets Nation @NetsNationCP Anything else Coach Steve Nash has improved on, Bruce Brown? 😅 Anything else Coach Steve Nash has improved on, Bruce Brown? 😅 https://t.co/Iek9LJuyeO

This might not be the improvement the Nets need to reach the NBA Finals. Nash is a good coach, but the question is if he is a championship-level coach in just his second year?

It is possible Durant, Harden and Irving, if he ever comes back, could play so well to overcome Nash’s shortcomings, but Perkins is right. Steve Kerr, who has led the Golden State Warriors to three NBA titles, outcoached Nash, and Nash needs to find a way to help his players from the sideline.

