"His impact is still being felt today, especially here in Brooklyn, New York City and places that he went through on his journey" - Kevin Durant on what Jackie Robinson means to him

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets has the utmost respect for Jackie Robinson, who played 10 seasons of his MLB career for the Brooklyn Dodgers. Durant may be new to the Nets organization, but Robinson’s history is well known across all sports and geographies.

Robinson was the first Black athlete to play in Major League Baseball when he made is debut on April 15, 1947 for the Dodgers. He started his career on a high, winning the inaugural Rookie of the Year award and the Most Valuable Player award in 1949.

Kevin Durant speaks on Jackie Robinson:



"His impact is still being felt today, especially here in Brooklyn, New York City, and places that he went through on his journey."

Since 2004, April 15 is earmarked as “Jackie Robinson Day,” and every player from every team wears No. 42. Leading up to the 75th anniversary, Durant was asked for his thoughts on Robinson, and he said:

“Someone who stood in front of the whole conversation – I mean, pretty much took on everything himself – as an athlete, as a Black athlete in this country. And, you know, endured so many tough times as an athlete, that, you know, his story today still resonates, you know, with young athletes and older athletes.”

There is a biographical film called “42,” based on Robinson’s journey. Robinson paved the way for Black athletes as he fought for his right to play the game despite the color of his skin. It is no surprise Robinson is such a prominent person in the history of sports, known worldwide.

Durant added:

“Everybody in the world can relate to what he went through. So, his impact is still being felt today and especially here in Brooklyn, New York City and places that he, you know, went to in his journey. You know, so it’s good that we still honor him today.”

Kevin Durant entering the playoffs with momentum

Kevin Durant’s toe touching the 3-point line was what kept him out of last season's NBA Finals, despite a strong performance in Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks. The new season had more challenges for the forward, who had a dominant start.

Durant averaged 29.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists through his first 36 games and then missed 22 games with a knee injury.

The Brooklyn Nets fell in the standings during Durant’s absence, tumbling into the play-in tournament. Durant returned early in March, showing up like he never left. He dropped 31 points in first game back, but Brooklyn ended up losing to the Miami Heat.

Brooklyn vs. Boston 🍿



For the second straight year, the Nets will face the Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Durant continued to contribute on the offensive end, averaging 31.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.6 assists – through the final 19 games.

The Nets then had to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Seven-Eight Game, with the winner securing the seventh seed. Durant stepped up again, logging 25 points and 11 assists in the 115-108 win, while Kyrie Irving recorded 34 points and 12 assists.

The Nets are set to face the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs, beginning on Saturday. Their one-two punch between Irving and Durant could make all the difference in a seven-game series. Their duo, going into the playoffs red hot, gives the Nets an edge – with experience on their side.

