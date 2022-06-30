“His number was retired at strip clubs in Houston” - NBA analyst jokes about James Harden’s lifestyle, says his dominance will be less important for the Philadelphia 76ers

NBA and Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden had a tough start to life with the franchise last season. Though there was an uptick in his form when signed with the team, his performances took a dip as the season progressed and he really hit a bad patch in the postseason.

On ESPN's morning show Get Up, NBA analyst Brian Windhorst spoke about how the expectations from Harden should not be that he will play at an MVP-caliber level.

Though he said he believes that Harden is still a very good player, while giving him a backhanded compliment about his extra curricular activities off the court. Windhorst said:

"Last year, even though he clearly wasn't himself, he still put up great numbers. There is still an excellent player there and if you don't expect him to be an MVP, it changes your viewpoint of him. He's going to maybe reset where he's going to be, he's still going to be very productive, and hopefully the help he'll have on this roster next season will make his dominance less important for the 76ers to be successful. His number was retired at strip clubs in Houston, I think the man had some good times."

James Harden has declined his player option worth in excess of $47 million for the 2022-23 season. This means that the 76ers have more cap space to surround him with better players. However, it is expected that Harden will sign a long-term contract with the franchise that will be worth a little less than the max.

What does James Harden bring to Philadelphia?

Harden in action against the Miami Heat - Game Five

The NBA has seen many versions of James Harden. Harden was an unstoppable scoring-machine with the Houston Rockets. While at Brooklyn Nets he played as a quintessential point guard who facilitated the offense.

StatMuse @statmuse James Harden with Sixers



First 4 games: Since:

27 PPG 20 PPG

59 FG% 36 FG%

50 3P% 30 3P%



He has as many turnovers as field goals in his last 5 games. James Harden with Sixers First 4 games: Since:27 PPG 20 PPG59 FG% 36 FG%50 3P% 30 3P%He has as many turnovers as field goals in his last 5 games. https://t.co/wscCqDDrym

Last season, there were hopes that the 76ers would get the perfect combination of both. But in reality, the Philadelphia-based side need the latter. His ability to run the pick-and-roll with Joel Embiid will be vital in determining the fate of the 76ers will have next season.

The 76ers gambled big time on Harden as they gave away arguably the best defender in the league (Ben Simmons) and a sharpshooter (Seth Curry) toget him. While Harden is a liability defensively, he has the offensive prowess to overcome that, and that is what the 76ers are counting on next season.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Harden is one of 3 players ever with 3,000 points in the postseason and no NBA championship ring.



Most Playoff Points Without NBA Title - NBA History

4,761 Karl Malone

3,623 Elgin Baylor

3,191 James Harden Harden is one of 3 players ever with 3,000 points in the postseason and no NBA championship ring.Most Playoff Points Without NBA Title - NBA History4,761 Karl Malone3,623 Elgin Baylor3,191 James Harden https://t.co/x7N9n61uvM

For the summer, James Harden has done his bit by not exercising his mammoth player-option for next season. Now it is down to Daryl Morey to surround the guard and Embiid with a champion team.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far