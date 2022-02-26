“His resume is longer than a Starbucks line” - Kendrick Perkins believes Giannis will become the 2nd greatest power forward if he wins another ring, overtaking Karl Malone and Kevin Garnett

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to see his name heat up as an MVP candidate this season.

On Friday on ESPN's "First Take," NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins went even further. Perkins said that if Antetokounmpo won another title and Finals MVP, he could be considered one of the greatest power forwards in NBA history.

"His resume is longer than a Starbucks line," Perkins said. "Right now, today, he's a top-10 power forward of all-time.

"If Giannis Antetokounmpo was to win another championship and Finals MVP this season with how stacked the Eastern Conference is ... he would jump Karl Malone, Dirk Nowitzki, Charles Barkley, Kevin Garnett ... and he would become the No. 2 greatest power forward of all-time."

Antetokounmpo has been dominant on both sides of the ball. He's averaging 29.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 54.7%. He's helped the defending champion Bucks (36-24) to fourth place in a tight Eastern Conference race.

While Perkins' quotes about Giannis Antetokounmpo are sure to stir up fans, there's no denying that Antetokounmpo continues to produce at a dangerous level.

After winning an NBA championship last year and being named Finals MVP, Antetokounmpo has started to take his game to an entirely different level. While the Milwaukee Bucks have been dealing with a number of injuries to key players, Antetokounmpo has been the engine that has kept the team afloat.

The case for Antetokounmpo as an MVP candidate has gotten stronger as the season has progressed.

The Milwaukee Bucks are starting to look like the team that won the championship last season, looking like they are firing on all cylinders. In the nine games before the All-Star break, the MVP candidate posted eye-opening averages of 33.4 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. In that span, he shot 62.2%, including 41.7% from 3-point range, and 72.6% from the free-throw line.

Antetokounmpo, the No. 15 overall pick in the 2013 draft, has been an All-Star selection in each of the past six seasons. He was also named to the NBA's 75th Anniverary Team in the fall. He's already won two MVP awards, coming in back-to-back seasons (2018-19 and 2019-20).

The Bucks are three games behind the first-place Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference.

