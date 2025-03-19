"His résumé looked like crap" - Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union once claimed to be spooked by 9-year age gap during their initial courtship

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have been together for almost two decades now. The couple first met in 2007 and began dating shortly after. They tied the knot in 2014 and have a daughter named Kaavia James. Their relationship has been successful but it wasn’t love at first sight as Gabrielle once claimed to be ‘spooked’ by their nine-year age gap.

Ad

During a conversation with Glamour, Union recollected her first meeting with Wade and how his ‘résumé’ made her feel:

“When I met Dwyane, his ‘résumé’ looked like crap: athlete, going through a divorce, nine years younger than me. None of that screamed, 'Let's have a lasting relationship.’"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The two have had their fair share of ups and downs and even called it quits in 2013. Union revealed the reason behind the breakup during a conversation with Glamour in 2014:

“I finished filming [Being Mary Jane], then I flew to Vegas right away to start shooting Think Like a Man Too. I couldn't take time off, and I missed some quality togetherness we desperately needed … Moving forward, I decided my work schedule has to make sense for our family."

Ad

The two tied the knot in 2014 and had a daughter in 2018. Dwyane Wade also decided to hang up his jersey and retired from the NBA just a year later. Wade spent 17 seasons in the NBA with 15 of those being with the Miami Heat. He played 1054 games recording 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.4 assists.

He was named to eight All-NBA teams, won three championships, and was also named Finals MVP in 2006.

"HERSTORY was made!": Dwyane Wade reacts to Unrivaled Finals with a heartfelt message

Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union were spotted at the Unrivaled Finals on Monday. The Rose BC defeated Vinyl BC to become the first-ever Unrivaled Champions. Chelsea Gray was named as the Finals MVP for her stellar contributions throughout the playoffs.

Ad

Ad

After the game, Wade took to Instagram and shared pictures while congratulating the team on their win:

"HERSTORY was made! Congrats to @rosebc and @unrivaledbasketball for a great first season 🌹🏆 The words of the week are: CHELSEA. GRAY. 🫡" Wade wrote

Dwyane Wade has been very vocal about his support for Unrivaled. He is also an investor in the Chicago Sky and many wonder whether he will add Unrivaled to his portfolio. It wouldn't be surprising if Wade follows in the footsteps of Stephen Curry who announced his investment in Unrivaled on March 11.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback