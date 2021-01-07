Historic stats behind Bradley Beal's 60-point explosion 

Bradley Beal made history after he set a new career-high with 60 points against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. The Washington Wizards guard was unstoppable, scoring from all over the floor in a historic performance that was spoiled by their 141-136 loss to the Sixers.

The sizzling performance from Bradley Beal was all out of necessity as the Wizards' defense could not stop the Sixers from scoring. By dropping 60 points for the game, Beal recorded a personal career-high while also setting records and making history.

Here are Beal’s stats from the game:

60 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 20-of-35 FGs, 7-of-10 3pt FGs, 13-of-15 FTs

Bradley Beal ties a franchise record with a career-high 60 points in the Wizards’ loss to the 76ers. pic.twitter.com/m2TPMnPaiG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 7, 2021

Milestones from Bradley Beal's Historic game

The 60 points matched former Washington Wizards guard Gilbert Arenas’ franchise record which was set on Dec. 17, 2006. Beal had a chance to break the mark in the last minute of the game but he was blocked on a layup attempt and later missed a three-point shot.

In the first half alone, Beal scored 32 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the field. He joined Michael Jordan (34) and Arenas (33) as the only Wizards players in the last 20 years to score at least 30 points in a half.

Beal exploded for 25 points in the third quarter including 3-of-3 from 3-point range and 6-of-6 from the line. He had 57 points through three quarters but cooled off in the fourth.

BRADLEY BEAL HAS 60. 🥶🥶pic.twitter.com/l4sPddY7fm — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 7, 2021

Advertisement

According to NBA Stats on Twitter, Bradley Beal became the second player after Damian Lillard in the last 50 years to register a 60/5/5 game and seven three-pointers made. The seven three-pointers marked the ninth time in his career that Beal made at least seven in a game.

Washington Wizards v Brooklyn Nets

Stephen Curry (62 points versus the Portland Trail Blazers) and Bradley Beal are the only players so far this season to score 60 or more points.

Beal’s Sixers opponent, Joel Embiid marveled at his accomplishment but put the performance into perspective as he reflected on what it meant about his team.

#Sixers center Joel Embiid: 'Brad Beal happened. He got too many good looks. We weren't able to stop him. We did a better job in the fourth quarter. ... There's no reason anybody should drop 60 on us.' — Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) January 7, 2021

Bradley Beal’s milestone accomplishment in this game is a microcosm of the All-Star guard’s season. After his 60-point masterpiece, Beal is currently averaging a career-high 34.3 points per game after eight games this season.

Also Read: NBA Injury Update: Markelle Fultz goes down with non-contact knee injury