“Hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy and having a parade downtown here in Los Angeles is what the Lakers are all about” - Rich Eisen believes LA Lakers will give LeBron James what he wants

LeBron James has been in the news since the weekend for his comments on playing with his son. The 18-time All-Star said he will do "whatever it takes" to play with his son in the NBA. That means he is willing to play for any team that offers his son, who is still a high school junior, a contract.

It has previously been reported that James would like to retire with the LA Lakers, one of the most successful franchises in league history. Given the recent developments, he might not retire as a Laker.

There have been several reactions to his comments. American TV journalist Rich Eisen said the Lakers will take a chance and give LeBron what he wants.

"If they can have LeBron win and saying farewell, or a more engaged LeBron as he says farewell even if it might not be for a championship," Eisen said. "Rolling the dice and hitting the jackpot of saying farewell to LeBron by hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy and having a parade downtown here in Los Angeles is exactly what the Lakers are all about.

"And if it doesn't work out, then they send him off with a huge farewell that he's happy about and they're happy about, and the amount of gear and tickets and interest in the team – through the roof.

"I think, when it's all said and done, they are gonna give LeBron what he wants and roll the dice and trade all these first-rounders and mortgage the future to try and win the championship right here right now, and maybe have him stick around for Bronny (James) and have that (Ken) Griffey tour right here in Los Angeles.

"I think that's what they're gonna do rather than just turn it all down."

At 37 years old, James is still one of the best players in the league. Although his production will undoubtedly decline as he ages, his understanding of the game will help teams.

The LA Lakers are looking to LeBron James to deliver a record-setting 18th championship

LeBron James of Team LeBron looks on against Team Durant during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

The LA Lakers and Boston Celtics are tied for the most championships in league history with 17. LeBron James delivered championship No. 17 in 2020, and and he provides their best chance of winning another championship as soon as possible.

With the talent the Lakers have, they can make a postseason run if they figure things out with James leading the charge.

The Lakers (27-31), who are ninth in the Western Conference, will need to improve drastically to be considered championship contenders. While they have not been fully healthy at any point this season, their primary problem is the inability of their Big Three to gel.

Following an incredible All-Star performance, James will return without Anthony Davis, who sprained his foot in their last game against the Utah Jazz. LBJ is averaging 29.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 52.2%.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein