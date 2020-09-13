Houston Rockets 96-119 LA Lakers: Twitter erupts as LeBron James leads the Lake Show past a hapless James Harden

The LA Lakers led by a magnificent LeBron James blew out the Houston Rockets in Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference semi-final to wrap up the series 4-1.
The LA Lakers will be making it to their first NBA Conference final since 2010. It was an evening to remember for fans of the Lake Show as LeBron James and co. made light work of a pretty strong Houston Rockets side.
The loss is particularly significant for the Houston Rockets, whose general manager Daryl Morey will now have a lot to think about this off-season. The dream of winning an NBA Championship with James Harden as the key figure now looks well and truly over as it has been made clear for the umpteenth time that they don't have enough to go all the way.
Here's what the fans, players and journalists around the NBA had to say about the game between the LA Lakers and the Houston Rockets on Twitter.
LeBron James and LA Lakers make light work of the Houston Rockets
The LA Lakers were heavy favorites to win Game 5 and, consequently, the series heading into the fixture. However, it was shocking to see just how easy they had it as the Houston Rockets completely forgot to turn up for this do-or-die situation. Such little resistance in a game where they simply needed to give it their all was disappointing, to say the least, and an off-season of significant changes could await them.
There was fun poked at All-Star guard Russell Westbrook, who was simply nowhere near his best this entire series.
There was no love lost between two of the best in the NBA - LeBron James and James Harden.
However, some weren't as respectful to Harden after yet another unsuccessful shot at the NBA Championship!
LeBron James was in a buoyant mood after leading the LA Lakers past the Houston Rockets, and he was in no mood of hiding it!
Denver Nuggets star Monte Morris had a tweet of appreciation for LA Lakers rookie Talen Horton-Tucker, who played some solid minutes in Game 4 and Game 5.
LA Lakers break franchise record of playoff threes made in the win against Houston Rockets
The LA Lakers, who aren't particularly known for their expertise from outside the 3 point arc, ironically dropped a franchise playoff-record 19 triples against a team who were built around the three-ball.
There were some individual statistics about LeBron James that reminded us all about his greatness.
2019 NBA title winner and former LA Lakers guard Jeremy Lin took time out to praise their defense.
Finally, Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell ridiculed the ejection of Rajon Rondo's brother in the middle of the game after an altercation with Russell Westbrook.
The LA Lakers will now meet either the LA Clippers or the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals.
Published 13 Sep 2020, 09:02 IST