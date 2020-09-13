Houston Rockets 96-119 LA Lakers: Twitter erupts as LeBron James leads the Lake Show past a hapless James Harden

The LA Lakers led by a magnificent LeBron James blew out the Houston Rockets in Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference semi-final to wrap up the series 4-1.

The LA Lakers will be making it to their first NBA Conference final since 2010. It was an evening to remember for fans of the Lake Show as LeBron James and co. made light work of a pretty strong Houston Rockets side.

The loss is particularly significant for the Houston Rockets, whose general manager Daryl Morey will now have a lot to think about this off-season. The dream of winning an NBA Championship with James Harden as the key figure now looks well and truly over as it has been made clear for the umpteenth time that they don't have enough to go all the way.

Here's what the fans, players and journalists around the NBA had to say about the game between the LA Lakers and the Houston Rockets on Twitter.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks to go all in for Chris Paul, Pelicans could give tough competition

LeBron James and LA Lakers make light work of the Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

The LA Lakers were heavy favorites to win Game 5 and, consequently, the series heading into the fixture. However, it was shocking to see just how easy they had it as the Houston Rockets completely forgot to turn up for this do-or-die situation. Such little resistance in a game where they simply needed to give it their all was disappointing, to say the least, and an off-season of significant changes could await them.

Advertisement

Rockets repairs will be wildly difficult. The price of going all-in. Their championship-only aspirations might have been admirable, but they were revealed for how far they are removed from that level with a roster and a lack of draft assets that will make improvements tough. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) September 13, 2020

The Lakers are going back to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in a decade. Here’s how Kobe Bryant used to celebrate Western Conference championships. pic.twitter.com/huQNH7dxPX — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) September 13, 2020

There was fun poked at All-Star guard Russell Westbrook, who was simply nowhere near his best this entire series.

How I would run out of the bubble if I played poorly, but had 41, 44 and 47 million coming the next 3 yrs pic.twitter.com/tInCzXyynG — Chris Herring (@Herring_NBA) September 13, 2020

The Lakers are back in the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2010 with a 119-96 win over the Rockets. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) September 13, 2020

There was no love lost between two of the best in the NBA - LeBron James and James Harden.

Respect between LeBron and Harden 🤝 pic.twitter.com/h5ZauT5SM8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 13, 2020

However, some weren't as respectful to Harden after yet another unsuccessful shot at the NBA Championship!

How Harden leading the Rockets out of the bubble pic.twitter.com/ZRjp0rfyuV — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) September 13, 2020

LeBron and AD shared a big hug after securing their spot in the WCF 😄 pic.twitter.com/U8Tstmgyee — ESPN (@espn) September 13, 2020

LeBron James was in a buoyant mood after leading the LA Lakers past the Houston Rockets, and he was in no mood of hiding it!

Another dancing performance from @KingJames during the @AntDavis23 walkoff on @SpectrumSN, which was fair, because they played “Smooth Operator” again. Postgame show is live right now. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) September 13, 2020

Denver Nuggets star Monte Morris had a tweet of appreciation for LA Lakers rookie Talen Horton-Tucker, who played some solid minutes in Game 4 and Game 5.

LA Lakers break franchise record of playoff threes made in the win against Houston Rockets

Kyle Kuzma dropped 17 off the bench

The LA Lakers, who aren't particularly known for their expertise from outside the 3 point arc, ironically dropped a franchise playoff-record 19 triples against a team who were built around the three-ball.

Lakers setting a franchise playoff record from three and sending the Rockets home in the same game is crazy.



The basketball gods are always watching — Vinay Killawala (@vkillem) September 13, 2020

The Lakers have led (or been tied) since LeBron's go-ahead finger roll with 10:01 left in the fourth quarter of Game THREE. When this is over, they will have played the last 106 straight minutes without surrendering the lead. Dominant. — Bill Oram (@billoram) September 13, 2020

There were some individual statistics about LeBron James that reminded us all about his greatness.

LeBron James is about to reach the conference finals for the 11th time in 17 seasons. First time he's done it in the West. With James Harden likely to be 1st team All-NBA, it'll also be the first time LBJ faced & beat a 1st team All-NBA player in conference play since 2011 (D🌹) — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) September 13, 2020

2019 NBA title winner and former LA Lakers guard Jeremy Lin took time out to praise their defense.

People talk a lot about AD and Lebrons offensive genius, but the Lakers defense is also ELITE — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) September 13, 2020

Finally, Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell ridiculed the ejection of Rajon Rondo's brother in the middle of the game after an altercation with Russell Westbrook.

First crowd ejection in the bubble...bruh just made history😂😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) September 13, 2020

The LA Lakers will now meet either the LA Clippers or the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals.

How about the irony of D'Antoni era likely ending via a hailstorm of opponent 3s. — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) September 13, 2020

LeBron James tonight



29 Points

11 Rebounds

7 Assists

2 Steals

1 Block

50 FG%



Headed to the WCF. 👑 pic.twitter.com/uJji8PqR8q — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 13, 2020

Also Read: NBA News Update: Giannis Antetokounmpo in crunch talks with Milwaukee Bucks, LeBron James' special tribute for Colin Kaepernick