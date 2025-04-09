Houston Rockets Injury Report (Apr. 9): Latest on Alperen Sengun and Fred VanVleet's status

The Houston Rockets face the LA Clippers on Wednesday for their fourth and final encounter of the regular season. The Rockets are 3-0 against the Clippers in their ongoing season series after clinching a 117-106 road win during their previous meeting in December.

Houston has three players on its injury report for the upcoming contest, with Alperen Sengun, Fred VanVleet and Jabari Smith Jr. listed as questionable to play.

Alperen Sengun is dealing with lower-back soreness and is in danger of missing his first game since Mar. 3 due to the ailment. The Rockets may want to be cautious with their star center and opt to sit him out, reducing any risk of further injury ahead of the playoffs.

Fred VanVleet is dealing with right knee and ankle soreness. He had previously missed the Rockets' matchup against the Utah Jazz this month, however, he suited up despite the injury in the following two games. With just three games remaining till the start of the postseason, the Rockets may be cautious with him as well.

Meanwhile, Jabari Smith Jr.'s participation is questionable due to left groin soreness.

Player Status Injury Alperen Sengun Questionable (GTD) Back Fred VanVleet Questionable (GTD) Ankle Jabari Smith Jr. Questionable (GTD) Groin

The Houston Rockets will likely deploy a starting lineup of Amen Thompson (PG), Jalen Green (SG), Dillon Brooks (SF), Tari Eason (PF) and Alperen Sengun (C) for the upcoming game.

Houston Rockets vs. LA Clippers: Preview

Ahead of Wednesday's matchup, the Houston Rockets have already clinched the second seed in the Western Conference with a 52-27 record. They have won eight of their last 10 contests and are on a three-game winning streak following their 106-96 road victory over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

Sengun led the Rockets to the win with his double-double performance of 19 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and a steal. Dillon Brooks led their scoring with 24 points in the game.

Meanwhile, the Clippers stand fourth in the West with a 47-32 record and have secured themselves at least a spot in the play-in tournament. However, they are in tight contention with five other teams for the safety of the top-six seed.

The Clippers are on a five-game winning streak and are going back-to-back following their blowout 122-117 home win against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.

How to watch Houston Rockets vs. LA Clippers?

The Rockets-Clippers matchup is scheduled to tip off at 10:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. It will be broadcast locally on SCHN and FDSSC, and can also be streamed live on FuboTV and NBA League Pass.

