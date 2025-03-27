Houston Rockets Injury Report (Mar. 27): Latest on Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard's status

The Houston Rockets hit the road to face the Utah Jazz on Thursday for their second and final encounter of the 2024-25 NBA season. The Rockets previously fell 124-115 on the road against the Jazz in their previous meeting in February.

Ad

Houston has three players on their injury report for the upcoming contest. Amen Thompson and Steven Adams are listed as questionable to play while Reed Sheppard is out for the game.

Amen Thompson is dealing with left ankle soreness which kept him out during the Rockets' previous matchup on Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks. The 6-foot-7 forward sustained the injury on Mar. 8 and had previously missed six straight games before returning to action on Mar. 21.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Steven Adams is dealing with right wrist pain. Despite the injury, he had previously suited up against the Hawks, playing 25 minutes in the game and recording seven points, seven rebounds and an assist.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Meanwhile, though he is making positive strides in rehabilitating his right thumb avulsion fracture, Reed Sheppard remains out. The rookie suffered the injury on Mar. 6 and may be cleared to play in early April.

Player Status Injury Amen Thompson Questionable (GTD) Ankle Steven Adams Questionable (GTD) Wrist Reed Sheppard Out Thumb

Ad

The Houston Rockets will likely deploy a starting lineup of Fred VanVleet (PG), Jalen Green (SG), Amen Thompson (SF), Dillon Brooks (PF) and Alperen Sengun (C) for the upcoming game.

Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz: Preview

Ahead of Tuesday's matchup, the Houston Rockets are second in the Western Conference standings with a 47-26 record. They have won nine of their last 10 contests and are coming off a 114-121 home victory against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. Jalen Green led them to victory with his double-double performance of 32 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals in the game.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz stand last in the West and in the league with a 16-57 record. They have won just one of their last 10 outings and are on a three-game losing streak following their blowout 140-103 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

How to watch Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz?

The Rockets-Jazz matchup is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Delta Center in Salt Lake City. It will be broadcast locally on SCHN and KJZZ, and can also be streamed live on FuboTV and NBA League Pass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback