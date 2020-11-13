NBA Trade Rumors have continued to swirl around James Harden, and they are beginning to become a bit convoluted. Some seem to believe the former MVP is content with the Houston Rockets, while others seem to have him joining Eastern Conference contenders.

NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn's Possible New Big 3

Detroit Pistons v Brooklyn Nets

According to NBA Trade Rumors, James Harden remains committed to the Rockets, but that hasn't stopped the speculation. Kendrick Perkins weighed in on the situation this morning on First Take and seems to believe there is some validity to these rumors, stating the following:

" So that goes to show me, the sources that are telling me James Harden could possibly be joining the Brooklyn Nets with KD and Kyrie Irving or going to the Philadelphia 76ers, has some truth behind it."

With Houston revamping the front office by moving on from Daryl Morey and replacing head coach Mike D'Antoni with Stephen Silas, it's easy to understand how many see this is as a possible rebuild for the Rockets. Russell Westbrook's discontent with playing alongside Harden doesn't reinforce any positivity, as well.

James Harden teaming up with KD and Kyrie in Brooklyn?@KendrickPerkins thinks there's something behind the rumors 👀 pic.twitter.com/Dy3wDblndT — First Take (@FirstTake) November 12, 2020

NBA Trade Rumors: Enough ball for Harden, KD, and Kyrie Irving?

Houston Rockets v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game Six

The prospect of a big three for the Brooklyn Nets sounds exciting, and on paper a Harden, Durant and Irving led roster should win a championship. The only issue is there is only one basketball for three star players. Durant can play off the ball very well as he still needs the ball in his hands utilize his full arsenal and Kyrie is as ball-dominant as they come. Adding Harden, who has one of the highest usage rates in the league, to this mix could have some extreme results, whether they are good or bad.

Advertisement

Russ was born but he wasn’t born yesterday and that’s why he got his Life Jacket early because he knows the Titanic is sinking in HTOWN...and this why I strongly believe that it’s some TRUTH behind James Harden being traded to Philly or the Nets!!! Carry on... https://t.co/viWDZTWIMg — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 12, 2020

NBA Trade Rumors have also mentioned the Philadelphia 76ers as a possible trade destination for Harden, which makes sense given his connection to their new GM Daryl Morey. The NBA Trade Moratorium will be lifted within the next week so expect excitement as the beginning of the season nears.