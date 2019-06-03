Houston Rockets: Top 3 individual performances from the 2018-19 NBA season

James Harden had yet another strong individual season with the Rockets

After finishing at the top of the Western Conference Standings last year, the Houston Rockets finished fourth (53-29) this season. They eventually lost to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Semifinals in six games.

The franchise's face, James Harden, broke several records over the course of the season which include his 32 straight games with 30 or more points. Though the season ended in a way James Harden and the Houston Rockets would not have wanted, the shooting guard's offensive dominance throughout the season is something the fans would definitely cherish for years to come.

In this article, we take a look at the top three individual performances for the Houston Rockets this year.

#3 James Harden vs Memphis Grizzlies - 57 points

James Harden tallied 57 points but the Grizzlies took the win in overtime

Stat line: 57 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks on 46.1 % shooting

James Harden is known for his ability to put the ball in the hoop effortlessly and is arguably one of the most dominant offensive players the game has ever seen. When the Houston Rockets hosted the Memphis Grizzlies at the Toyota Center in January, he scored 57 points and led the Rockets to victory.

In March, the Rockets and the Grizzlies squared off once again, this time at the FedEx Forum. Harden exploded and tallied 57 points once again, but the Grizzlies took the win in overtime.

In the fourth quarter, he led a 17-2 Rockets comeback, scoring 15 points during that stretch. With 4 seconds remaining in the regulation period, he knocked down both his free-throws to send the game to overtime.

It was The Harden Show in the overtime as 'The Beard' scored all 10 points for the Rockets and kept them alive in the game. The Rockets eventually lost the game by just one point and suffered a tough loss. Harden stuffed the stat sheet with his stellar performance on both ends of the floor, finishing with 57 points on 18-for-39 shooting.

Final Score: Houston Rockets 125 -126 Memphis Grizzlies

