NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets vetting Russell Westbrook-John Wall Swap, Chicago Bulls Interested in Kemba Walker

Russell Westbrook has undoubtedly been one of the hottest topics in NBA trade rumors in recent weeks. The Charlotte Hornets and LA Clippers have reportedly been interested in the former MVP. But in a recent update from sources, the Houston Rockets may have other plans. Additionally, there has been news on the Chicago Bulls and their potential interest in Boston Celtics star, Kemba Walker.

There is a lot to unpack here. Let's get started.

NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets are exploring a trade that could send Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards

John Wall

In recent NBA trade rumors, Russell Westbrook was reportedly still hungry for an NBA championship and looking to potentially move to a contender. But it seems the Houston Rockets could have different plans for the player.

The franchise has reportedly been in talks with the Washington Wizards for a deal involving John Wall and Westbrook. It is unknown whether this is a move the former MVP has agreed on, but insiders are speculating this isn't the case.

The Rockets and Wizards have discussed a deal centered on Russell Westbrook for John Wall, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. No traction yet, Rockets are seeking more assets. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 17, 2020

According to NBA trade rumors, the Houston Rockets aren't looking to let Russell Westbrook leave for cheap. The franchise still believes the player has high trade value and are looking to capitalize on it.

The two teams have reportedly been in talks but the deal is far from finalized. Insiders believe the Houston Rockets have asked for more trade assets than what was offered by the Washington Wizards.

Only time will tell what will happen next. But with sources believing this deal is likely to happen, fans could see Russell Westbrook donning a Wizards jersey next season.

Advertisement

NBA Trade Rumors: The Chicago Bulls are reportedly heavily interested in Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker

According to NBA trade rumors, the Chicago Bulls are looking to be active in the market during the 2020 off-season. And insiders are reporting that the franchise has found their first target in Kemba Walker.

The team has reportedly reached out to the Boston Celtics regarding the possibility of a trade for the star this off-season. But while it may seem difficult to imagine Walker leaving Boston, insiders are yet to know what the Celtics have decided on.

The Bulls have reached out to the Celtics regarding a Kemba Walker trade, reports @KevinOConnorNBA. — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 17, 2020

The Chicago Bulls have the 4th overall pick in NBA Draft 2020 and multiple other trade assets. There have been NBA trade rumors about the Boston Celtics being interested in trading up for a top-10 pick. Perhaps the 4th pick, along with players, could prove to be too tantalizing for the franchise to pass up on.

And if that's the case, fans could see Kemba Walker representing the city of Chicago next season.

Advertisement

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden has a 'verbal agreement' in place with Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics to extend deadline for Gordon Hayward's player option decision