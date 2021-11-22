Houston Rockets vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Houston Rockets are on the last leg of a four-game road trip with a visit to TD Garden to face the Boston Celtics. Houston has just lost its NBA-worst 14th straight game and will go head-to-head with Boston, who are on a two-game winning run.

Stephen Silas' team had a good jump on the New York Knicks in their last game, but could not sustain their good play. The Houston Rockets were undone yet again by their league-worst turnovers. For a young team, miscues are bound to happen, but their penchant for committing errors has somewhat ruined their development.

The Houston Rockets will need to rectify their poor execution for a chance to succeed against the Boston Celtics’ superior defense.

After losing their first three games at home, the Boston Celtics have now won four straight matches on their home court. The obvious reason for their turnaround has been their defense and Jayson Tatum regaining his shooting touch.

If starters Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams, who are probable in this game, return to action, they’ll be in an even better position to extend their winning streak.

Houston Rockets Injury Report

Kevin Porter Jr., who also missed his last game against the New York Knicks due to a thigh contusion, has been listed as questionable. Usman Garuba and Daishen Nix will not travel to face the Celtics. The Rockets have assigned them to the G-League.

Player: Status: Reason: Usman Garuba Out G League - On Assignment Daishen Nix Out G League - Two-Way Kevin Porter Jr. Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Thigh; Contusion

Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Boston Celtics could see a clean injury report if all names are cleared to play. Brown, Williams, Dennis Schroder and Romeo Langford have all been listed as probable.

Player: Status: Reason: Jaylen Brown Probable Injury/Illness - Right Hamstring; Strain Romeo Langford Probable Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Sprain Dennis Schroder Probable Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Sprain Robert Williams III Probable Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Tendinopathy

Houston Rockets vs Boston Celtics:

Predicted Lineups

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets will have their regular starting unit if Kevin Porter Jr. is cleared to play. KPJ will resume play-calling duties. Jalen Green will return to his shooting guard position. The improving Jae’Sean Tate will play small forward.

Daniel Theis and Christian Wood will be on the frontline of the Rockets.

Boston Celtics

If Jaylen Brown gets the go-signal to play, he will take his normal shooting guard position alongside Marcus Smart as point guard. Robert Williams could also take his customary role as center and move Al Horford to the power forward spot.

Jayson Tatum, who has been on fire for the Celtics of late, will continue playing small forward.

Houston Rockets vs Boston Celtics:

Starting 5s

Houston Rockets

Point Guard - Kevin Porter Jr. | Shooting Guard - Jalen Green | Small Forward - Jae’Sean Tate | Power Forward - Daniel Theis | Center - Christian Wood

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard - Jaylen Brown | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Al Horford | Center - Robert Williams

