Houston Rockets vs Boston Celtics: Match Preview and Predictions - 29th February 2020

Boston Celtics have won eight of their last 10 games

Match details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs Boston Celtics

Date & Time: Saturday, 29th February 2020 (8:30 PM ET)

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Last game results

Houston Rockets (38-20): 140-112 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies (26th February, Wednesday)

Boston Celtics (41-17): 114-103 victory against the Utah Jazz (26th February, Wednesday)

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets will put their five-game win streak on the line when they travel to Boston to cross swords with the surging Celtics.

The Rockets have put their early-season struggles well and truly behind them and seem to have found their identity on offense.

With Russell Westbrook and James Harden spearheading the charge, Houston has won nine of its last 11 games, moving up to the fourth spot in the West in the process.

Key Player - James Harden

James Harden

Advertisement

James Harden has been on an absolute tear this season. He's averaging a league-best 35.2 points and also attempting close to 12 free throws per game.

The All-Star break has done little to cool Harden down and he's continued to put up sensational numbers.

In the Rockets' four games since the All-Star weekend, all of which resulted in victories, Harden averaged 33.5 points per contest.

He also torched the Celtics with 42 points in their most recent meeting and will look to continue in the same vein when he takes the court on Saturday.

Rockets predicted lineup

Robert Covington, Danuel House, PJ Tucker, James Harden, Russell Westbrook

Boston Celtics Preview

A surging Boston Celtics side will look to register their eighth straight victory at the TD Garden when they host the red-hot Houston Rockets.

Boston's most recent run has included victories over the Lakers, Hawks, Magic, 76ers, Warriors, Grizzlies and Clippers and visiting teams have found it nigh impossible to breach the Celtics' fortress.

However, despite their string of fine results, the Celtics are a game behind the Toronto Raptors, who occupy the third spot in the Eastern Conference standings, and they will be keen to notch up a few more Ws and move up the ladder.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum

The heartbeat of this Boston Celtics side, Jayson Tatum is in the midst of the best season of his still nascent career.

Tatum is averaging an impressive 23.3 points and 7 rebounds per game and shooting 39.8% from deep.

He's been especially hot since the All-Star break, pouring in 28, 41, 36 and 33 points against the Timberwolves, Lakers, Blazers, and Jazz respectively.

Celtics predicted lineup

Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward, Daniel Theis, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart

Rockets vs Celtics Match Prediction

Both teams enter this clash in fine form, having won eight of their last 10 games. The Celtics have been formidable at home all season, dropping just five games at the TD Garden. The Rockets, on the other hand, have been wildly inconsistent on the road.

The Celtics have the fourth-best defensive rating in the NBA and should be able to stifle the Rockets offense, especially in Boston.

Where to Watch Rockets vs Celtics?

The game will be broadcast on NBA TV Canada and ABC from 8:30 PM (ET). You can live stream the game via NBA League Pass.