Houston Rockets vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - November 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Houston Rockets will meet the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden Arena on Monday.

The Rockets, with a 1-15 record this season, are ranked 30th in the entire league. Currently on a 14-game losing streak, they will fight the impressive 9-8 Celts to return to winning ways.

The current Boston team may prove to be too tough a competitor for the weakest team in the league, though.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs Boston Celtics | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Monday, November 22nd; 7:30 PM ET (Tuesday, November 23rd; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue - TD Garden, Boston, MI.

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets are averaging 100.8 points per game while allowing their opponents 111.6. They are also averaging 2.1 three-pointers, 2.1 two-pointers, 3.8 assists and 3.7 steals fewer than their opponents every match. If that continues, it could be extremely difficult for the Rockets to rise from the bottom this season.

Stephen Silas, in his second year as head coach, is turning out to be even more disappointing than in his debut season. He has been unable to use a squad that has the potential to become an offensive powerhouse. Jalen Green, Houston's rookie, can be one of the most formidable attackers in the league, But remains limited due to the kind of plays and strategies run by Silas.

Key Player - Christian Wood

Christian Wood is Houston's top scorer and rebounder. He is currently averaging 16.2 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. The former UNLV graduate has registered four games with 20+ points so far. However, since 2020-21, his scoring has dropped by 4.8 points per game.

Wood is also one of the top five three-point shooters in his team. With Kevin Porter likely to miss yet another game, Wood's contribution from beyond the arc and inside could be crucial against the Boston Celtics.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G - Jalen Green | G - Eric Gordon | F - Jae'Sean Tate | F - Daniel Theis | C - Christian Wood.

Boston Celtics Preview

Jaylen Brown's continued absence has added three more losses to the Boston Celtics' record. He has now missed eight straight games, and could miss another on Monday. However, Boston's back-to-back wins against the LA Lakers and the OKC Thunder have eased the worries of coach Ime Udoka for now.

The Celtics are offensively one of the most dominant squads in the league even though their offensive rating of 108.2 would suggest otherwise. They have six players who are capable of scoring in double digits and guiding their team to a victory. However, in Brown's absence, the Boston Celtics could play against the Houston Rockets without their second-most reliable downtown shooter.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics @celtics

nba.com/celtics/gamere… Two wins in two nights and a third straight 30-piece for JT ☝️ Two wins in two nights and a third straight 30-piece for JT ☝️nba.com/celtics/gamere…

Jayson Tatum is easily one of the best players in the Eastern Conference, and right now, he is on fire. He has registered three consecutive 30+ point games going into Monday. He is averaging 25.5 points, and has put all 'he is rusted' claims to rest with his recent explosion of lethal scoring.

His rebounding is an added bonus along with his scoring. Tatum's 6' 8" stature and raw athleticism allow him to be extremely dominating in the paint. He is not only averaging 8.6 rebounds, but also 0.9 blocks and 0.9 steals per game. From downtown, the Celtics youngster has landed three shots per game, and could be extremely dangerous for the Houston Rockets.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Dennis Schroder | G - Marcus Smart | F - Jayson Tatum | F - Grant Williams | C - Al Horford.

Rockets vs Celtics Match Prediction

The Houston Rockets are no match for the Boston Celtics, on paper. On court, their inferior offense and defense are quickly becoming a pit stop for teams needing wins. With Tatum in his groove and averaging 34.66 points in his last three games, it could be extremely important for Houston to find a way to stop him.

Although, with Schroder, Al-Horford and Smart all being reliable scorers apart from the former Duke graduate, the Boston Celtics are very likely to win Monday's game.

Where to watch Rockets vs Celtics?

NBC Sports Boston and ATTSN-SW will be the local broadcasters for the upcoming game between the Houston Rockets and the Boston Celtics. Fans will also be able to watch the game online via the NBA League Pass.

