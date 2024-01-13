Houston Rockets vs Boston Celtics: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | January 13, 2024

The Houston Rockets (19-18) travel to the Boston Celtics (29-9) on Saturday. The game marks the return of Ime Udoka, who led Boston to the NBA Finals in his sole season as the team's head coach. Udoka was suspended and ultimately released by the organization last season due to breaching organizational policies.

Houston heads into the game on the second night of a back-to-back. Boston comes into the game having suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

Houston Rockets vs Boston Celtics: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game Details

Teams: Houston Rockets (19-18) vs. Boston Celtics (29-9)

Date and Time: Jan. 13, 2024 | 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: TD Garden, Boston

Houston Rockets vs Boston Celtics: Preview

The Boston Celtics head into their game against the Houston Rockets will a fully healthy roster. They will undoubtedly be looking to get back in the win column and prove that their first-half dismantling by the Milwaukee Bucks was an anomaly due to their packed schedule over the last week.

Heading into the game on the second night of a back-to-back, the Rockets are yet to release their injury report. However, against the Detroit Pistons, star forward Dillon Brooks will return, who has been out since December 26 with a right abdominal oblique injury, according to reports. Tari Eason and Victor Oladipo are most likely to miss action because of injuries.

Houston Rockets vs Boston Celtics: Starting lineups

The Boston Celtics starting lineup could look like this: Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis.

Derrick White has hit a bit of a rough patch in recent games. Boston will be hoping their impressive guard can bounce back and begin making the type of impact we saw from him to begin the season.

The Houston Rockets starting lineup could look like this: Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Jae'Sean Tate and Alperen Sengun.

Jalen Green is the type of guard the Celtics usually struggle to contain. Fast, strong, and incredibly explosive. Green will likely be a key point of emphasis for the Celtics defense.

Houston Rockets vs Boston Celtics: Betting tips

Jayson Tatum enters the game against the Houston Rockets with odds of -110 to score over 26.5 points. The All-NBA forward has scored over 26.5 in six of his last 10 games, including his takeover performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. He's also -125 on the under.

Alperen Sengun has odds of -102 to score over 22.5 points against the Boston Celtics. He's achieved the feat in seven of his last 10 outings but may find scoring opportunities tough to come by against the second-best defense in the NBA. Sengun is -105 on the under.

Houston Rockets vs Boston Celtics: Prediction

The Boston Celtics are massive favorites to secure a win over the Houston Rockets. They're -15 on the spread and -1150 on the money line. Having their full roster available will be a huge boost for Joe Mazzulla and the Celtics coaching staff. Their five-out offensive system will make it difficult for the Rockets to defend in space.

Houston, on the other hand, may have tired legs coming into the contest. They had to travel after Friday's game against Detroit and now face arguably the most talented team in the league. As such, it's easy to see why Boston are expected to secure a solid win against their former head coach.