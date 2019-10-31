Houston Rockets vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Preview and Predictions - 1st November 2019
Match details
Fixture: Houston Rockets vs Brooklyn Nets
Date & Time: Friday, 1st November 2019 (7:00 PM ET)
Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
Last game results
Houston Rockets (3-1): 159-158 win against the Washington Wizards (30th October, Wednesday)
Brooklyn Nets (1-3): 108-118 loss to the Indiana Pacers (30th October, Wednesday)
Houston Rockets Preview
Ahead of the new season, there were question marks surrounding the new Russell Westbrook-James Harden dynamic and how the All-Star duo would function together on the court.
However, four games in and those questions have been put to rest, with Harden and Westbrook thriving in a new-look Rockets offense.
While Westbrook led the charge in the opening couple of games, Harden has since found his scoring touch which bodes well for the Rockets going forward.
After a defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks in their season-opener, the Rockets have reeled off three successive wins and now travel to Brooklyn riding a wave of confidence.
Key Player - James Harden
Harden shrugged off a couple of poor shooting nights to explode for 59 points in the Rockets' victory against the Wizards. He made six of his 14 attempts from beyond the arc and also had 18 trips to the free-throw line.
Last season, in the only game he played against Brooklyn, he torched the Nets, scoring 58 points in 45 minutes. Harden will be looking for similar numbers when he takes the court on Friday.
Rockets predicted lineup
PJ Tucker, Danuel House, Clint Capela, James Harden, Russell Westbrook
Brooklyn Nets Preview
The Nets headed into the new season quietly confident of securing a playoff spot, if not more. However, following a miserable start to the campaign in which they've dropped three of their first four games, the hype surrounding them seems to have been well and truly extinguished.
They enter this contest against the Rockets on the back of a poor showing against the Indiana Pacers in a game they were the overwhelming favorites to win, and will be desperate to turn things around in front of a Brooklyn crowd that's growing increasingly impatient.
Key Player - Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving has performed well on an individual level for the Brooklyn Nets this season, but has been unable to lead the team to success.
Irving is averaging 35.2 points and 6.2 assists per game this campaign - highlighted by a 50-point display on his Brooklyn debut - and has led the Nets offense with aplomb. If he continues in the same vein, it's only a matter of time before Brooklyn turn their campaign around.
Nets predicted lineup
Joe Harris, Taurean Prince, DeAndre Jordan, Caris LeVert, Kyrie Irving
Rockets vs Nets Match Prediction
After a slow start to the season, the Rockets seem to be picking up pace. They've looked unstoppable on offense, with Russell Westbrook and James Harden firing in unison, and they enter this contest as the firm favorites.
The Nets have had good production from Kyrie Irving but a lack of support for the six-time All-Star has resulted in Brooklyn dropping three of the four games they've played thus far.
The Rockets have dominated the two teams' recent head-to-head, winning five of the last seven contests on the Nets' home turf.
Ultimately, Houston should have too much firepower for the Nets to cope with and should emerge comfortable winners.
Where to Watch Rockets vs Nets?
The game will be broadcast nationwide on ESPN from 7:00 PM (ET). There will be local coverage of the game on AT&T Sportsnet as well. You can live stream the game via NBA League Pass.