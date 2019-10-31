Houston Rockets vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Preview and Predictions - 1st November 2019

Match details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs Brooklyn Nets

Date & Time: Friday, 1st November 2019 (7:00 PM ET)

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Last game results

Houston Rockets (3-1): 159-158 win against the Washington Wizards (30th October, Wednesday)

Brooklyn Nets (1-3): 108-118 loss to the Indiana Pacers (30th October, Wednesday)

Houston Rockets Preview

Ahead of the new season, there were question marks surrounding the new Russell Westbrook-James Harden dynamic and how the All-Star duo would function together on the court.

However, four games in and those questions have been put to rest, with Harden and Westbrook thriving in a new-look Rockets offense.

While Westbrook led the charge in the opening couple of games, Harden has since found his scoring touch which bodes well for the Rockets going forward.

After a defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks in their season-opener, the Rockets have reeled off three successive wins and now travel to Brooklyn riding a wave of confidence.

Key Player - James Harden

James Harden has finally found his rhythm this season

Harden shrugged off a couple of poor shooting nights to explode for 59 points in the Rockets' victory against the Wizards. He made six of his 14 attempts from beyond the arc and also had 18 trips to the free-throw line.

Last season, in the only game he played against Brooklyn, he torched the Nets, scoring 58 points in 45 minutes. Harden will be looking for similar numbers when he takes the court on Friday.

Rockets predicted lineup

PJ Tucker, Danuel House, Clint Capela, James Harden, Russell Westbrook

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Nets headed into the new season quietly confident of securing a playoff spot, if not more. However, following a miserable start to the campaign in which they've dropped three of their first four games, the hype surrounding them seems to have been well and truly extinguished.

They enter this contest against the Rockets on the back of a poor showing against the Indiana Pacers in a game they were the overwhelming favorites to win, and will be desperate to turn things around in front of a Brooklyn crowd that's growing increasingly impatient.

Key Player - Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving has performed well on an individual level for the Brooklyn Nets this season, but has been unable to lead the team to success.

Irving is averaging 35.2 points and 6.2 assists per game this campaign - highlighted by a 50-point display on his Brooklyn debut - and has led the Nets offense with aplomb. If he continues in the same vein, it's only a matter of time before Brooklyn turn their campaign around.

Nets predicted lineup

Joe Harris, Taurean Prince, DeAndre Jordan, Caris LeVert, Kyrie Irving

Rockets vs Nets Match Prediction

After a slow start to the season, the Rockets seem to be picking up pace. They've looked unstoppable on offense, with Russell Westbrook and James Harden firing in unison, and they enter this contest as the firm favorites.

The Nets have had good production from Kyrie Irving but a lack of support for the six-time All-Star has resulted in Brooklyn dropping three of the four games they've played thus far.

The Rockets have dominated the two teams' recent head-to-head, winning five of the last seven contests on the Nets' home turf.

Ultimately, Houston should have too much firepower for the Nets to cope with and should emerge comfortable winners.

Where to Watch Rockets vs Nets?

The game will be broadcast nationwide on ESPN from 7:00 PM (ET). There will be local coverage of the game on AT&T Sportsnet as well. You can live stream the game via NBA League Pass.