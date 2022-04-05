Houston Rockets vs Brooklyn Nets Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - April 5th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Houston Rockets will see an end to their homestand as they hit the road to play against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Tuesday.

The Houston Rockets will head into their upcoming road game on the back of a 132-139 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. They have suffered four consecutive losses and find themselves holding a 20-58 record on the season.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets will also head home on the back of a loss. With a 115-122 reverse at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks, the Nets fell to 40-38 on the season. They are now tied with the Charlotte Hornets for ninth place in the East.

Tuesday's game will also be the final matchup of the season between the two teams. With Houston owning a 1-0 lead in the series, Brooklyn will need to bring their best to the fore in order to level the series and protect their position in the Play-In.

Match Details

Fixture - Houston Rockets vs Brooklyn Nets | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Tuesday, April 5th, 2022; 7:30 PM ET (Wednesday, April 6th, 2022; 5:00 AM IST).

Venue - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY.

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets struggled against the Minnesota Timberwolves last time out

The Houston Rockets found themselves on the losing side once again as they suffered a disappointing defeat against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

They are on a four-game losing streak featuring back-to-back losses against the Sacramento Kings, who hold a 29-50 record this season. The run evidently displays why the Rockets have been one of the worst teams in the league this season.

In their defense, veterans Christian Wood, Eric Gordon and Dennis Schroder have been out of the rotation for their most recent games. Consequently, the Rockets have struggled to perform with their young lineup. However, the potential on the roster does depict a promising future for the franchise.

Led by Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and Jae'Sean Tate, the Rockets could look a lot more competitive next season.

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets SENGUN MAKING IT HAPPEN SENGUN MAKING IT HAPPEN 💪 https://t.co/S1tVTDJQwt

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G - Kevin Porter Jr. | G - Jalen Green | F - Garrison Mathews | F - Jae'Sean Tate | C - Alperen Sengun.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Kevin Durant in discussion with Steve Nash

The Brooklyn Nets are probably in the toughest spot they have been throughout the ongoing season. The franchise have endured plenty of difficulties this year, starting with Kyrie Irving's initial partial availability. Finding themselves in tenth place with only a few games left does not bode well for the once title-favorites.

Even with Kyrie Irving's full availability, the Nets have struggled to notch wins at home and on the road. Their most recent loss came against the Hawks and the Nets seem to have officially resigned themselves to competing for a playoff spot through the Play-In tournament.

The game against Atlanta saw a terrific 55-point performance by Kevin Durant, paired with 31 points by Irving. However, their efforts were not matched by the rest of the lineup with the third highest scorer Kessler Edwards managing just nine points.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife



55 PTS, 68% FG

54 PTS, 68% FG

51 PTS, 68% FG

50 PTS, 63% FG Kevin Durant's career-high 55 was his 4th 50-point game with 60% shooting55 PTS, 68% FG54 PTS, 68% FG51 PTS, 68% FG50 PTS, 63% FG Kevin Durant's career-high 55 was his 4th 50-point game with 60% shooting 🔥55 PTS, 68% FG54 PTS, 68% FG51 PTS, 68% FG50 PTS, 63% FG https://t.co/JKFROBV8aG

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - Kyrie Irving | G - Patty Mills | F - Kessler Edwards | F - Kevin Durant | C - Andre Drummond.

Houston Rockets vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Houston Rockets 20-58 +1300 Over 243 (-110) +17.5 (-110) Brooklyn Nets 40-38 -3000 Under 243 (-110) -17.5 (-110)

The Nets are heavily favored in this matchup against Houston primarily because of their superior record and homecourt advantage.

While Houston is an exciting young team, they are a poor defensive side. Coming up against an offensive juggernaut such as the Nets may prove to be more of a challenge for them than they can manage.

Additionally factoring in Brooklyn's homecourt advantage, the Rockets are in a vulnerable position to say the least. The Nets, led by Durant and Irving, are expected to pick up an important win in this game.

Odds Sourced From: FanDuel SB

Houston Rockets vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Tips

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets have a 9-30 record on the road. The Rockets are on a four-game losing streak. Jalen Green has been averaging 22.4 points per game in his last 10 outings.

Click here to bet on Jalen Green scoring 15+ points against the Nets.

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are 17-21 at home. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant will be available to play for the Nets. The Nets have offensive rating of 119.7 in their last 10 games.

Click here to bet on Kevin Durant scoring 30+ points to lead Brooklyn to a win against the Rockets.

Rockets vs Nets Match Predictions

The Brooklyn Nets should emerge as the winners in this home fixture against the Houston Rockets.

Both sides will head into this game with negative momentum after defeats in their previous matches. However, the Nets will still have twin superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in their starting rotation. This gives them a legitimate advantage against a much younger and inexperienced Houston squad.

However, the Rockets have surprised a lot of teams this season with their intensity and effort on the floor. While they still have a shot at stunning the Nets in this game, if they can't settle into their rhythm early, the game is as good as done.

Much of the focus will be on Durant and Irving, but the Nets will likely need better contributions from the rest of the roster as well. If they put up a similar display to the one they managed against the Hawks, Houston could be in with a shout.

Click here to register on FanDuel to bet on the outcome of the Rockets vs Nets game.

Where to watch the Rockets vs Nets game?

The Houston Rockets vs Brooklyn Nets game will be locally broadcast on YES. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into WFAN-FM as well.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra